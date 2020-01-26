[VIDEO] Six coaches destroyed in latest Cape Town train fire - Metrorail

Another passenger train went up in smoke in Cape Town on Saturday evening, after catching fire between the Kentemade and Century City stations.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker says in total, six coaches were destroyed.

We've lost six coaches basically - two motor coaches completely destroyed and a further four trailers that were also destroyed. Richard Walker, Regional manager - Metrorail

Train alight between Kentemade and Century City stations, Corner Arce rd and Acre crescent. Fire & rescue services on scene. We ask residents in the area to please exercise caution. pic.twitter.com/fBXbtnwpeg — City of CT Alerts (@CityofCTAlerts) January 25, 2020

At this stage the cause of the incident is not known, but we're working closely with the police to try and establish what exactly happened. Richard Walker, Regional manager - Metrorail

Walker says Metrorail is still waiting for an assessment of the damage to quantify what the losses amount to.

He corrected earlier reports that the train had no passengers on board.

There were a few passengers and they safely were able to evacuate the train when they noticed the fire. Richard Walker, Regional manager - Metrorail

More than 20 train fires in 2019 caused millions of Rands worth of damage - in the last incident, 18 carriages burnt out at Cape Town station in November.

Walker says the suspects in that case will make their second court appearance on 7 February.

That investigation continues and the police are obviously also following up and trying to get to what is the motive and are there any links between these different fires. Richard Walker, Regional manager - Metrorail

For more from Walker, take a listen: