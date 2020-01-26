Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Meet talented jazz pianist and composer, Nobuhle Mazinyane

26 January 2020 12:48 PM
by
Tags:
Jazz
Nobuhle Mazinyane
Ashanti Tribe
Mazinyane's taking a year off from her UCT music studies to focus on performing. 'Ashanti Tribe' plays Selective Live on Sunday.

Pianist Nobuhle Mazinyane is making her mark on Cape Town's jazz scene, after starting to perform with various bands already as a teenager.

She tells CapeTalk's Africa Melane that her passion for jazz developed as a kid growing up with two musician parents.

Music was there, it was alive, it was constantly going on. I'm very fortunate to have had that upbringing.

Nobuhle Mazinyane, Musician

She refers to her chosen instrument, the piano, as "the boss instrument".

All these keys, all these possibilities... It's a great journey, it's fun.

Nobuhle Mazinyane, Musician

Mazinyane opens up about the death of an older brother, for whom she wrote the piece _Bittersweet _after vivid dreams of him helped her keep his memory alive.

I'm really proud that my pain and suffering from my loss of my brother I could put that into this body of work, and it's a relatable piece of music and art that people can receive and connect with.

Nobuhle Mazinyane, Musician

She's taking a year off from her "extremely informative" music studies at the University of Cape Town to focus on performing.

Catch Mazinyane and her _Ashanti Tribe _at Selective Live on 189 Buitengracht Street on Sunday afternoon.

The performance starts at 3pm and tickets are available at the door.

Listen to the conversation and a recording of _Bittersweet _in the audio below:

Thumbnail image credit: Nobuhle Mazinyane on soundcloud.com


