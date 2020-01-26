Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:25
Eyesight of hundreds of thousands at risk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Bayanda Mbambisa - Chairperson at Right to Sight
Today at 06:41
Moolah Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth
Today at 07:07
ANC out to hand land expropriation power to Land Minister
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis
Today at 07:20
Community of Property law ruled unconstitutional
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sharita Samuel
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
PRASA's AutoPax bus service cannot pay salaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mike Schussler - Chief Economist at Economists.Co.Za
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies : China and East Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:40
Corruption Index
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
BBC Crossing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
PRASA 12 Month Turnaround Plan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bongisizwe Mpondo
Today at 10:33
How to Steal a Country-The Documentary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mark J Kaplan - Co-Director of How to Steal a Country
Today at 11:05
Feature-Personal Finance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays-The Greatest Veggie Burger in Cape Town or Maybe the Whole World
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dead wrong! Driver bust for using carpool lane with fake skeleton as passenger

26 January 2020 3:20 PM
by
An Arizona man dressed up a fake skeleton in the back seat to fool the traffic cops, but didn't do a very convincing job.

A US driver failed miserably when he tried to fool Arizona traffic cops into thinking he was entitled to use a restricted or HOV (high-occupancy vehicle) lane for the exclusive use of vehicles with a driver and at least one passenger.

The 62-year-old man dressed up an imitation skeleton in a passenger seat, but really didn't do a very convincing job.

The fake was kitted out with a camouflage hat and restrained by a yellow rope serving as a seatbelt.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the man was pulled over when an official noticed the scam and issued a ticket.

He was called out for "riding shot gun" with Masters of the Universe villain "Skeletor".

Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You're dead wrong!

Arizona Department of Public Safety

The culprit was also cited for "window tint violations".


