Dead wrong! Driver bust for using carpool lane with fake skeleton as passenger
A US driver failed miserably when he tried to fool Arizona traffic cops into thinking he was entitled to use a restricted or HOV (high-occupancy vehicle) lane for the exclusive use of vehicles with a driver and at least one passenger.
The 62-year-old man dressed up an imitation skeleton in a passenger seat, but really didn't do a very convincing job.
The fake was kitted out with a camouflage hat and restrained by a yellow rope serving as a seatbelt.
Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong! ☠︎ One of our motor troopers cited the 62-year-old male driver for HOV & window tint violations on SR-101 near Apache Blvd this morning. #NiceTry #YoureNotHeMan #AZTroopers pic.twitter.com/wQYY831mNY— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 23, 2020
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the man was pulled over when an official noticed the scam and issued a ticket.
He was called out for "riding shot gun" with Masters of the Universe villain "Skeletor".
The culprit was also cited for "window tint violations".
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Meet talented jazz pianist and composer, Nobuhle Mazinyane
Mazinyane's taking a year off from her UCT music studies to focus on performing. 'Ashanti Tribe' plays Selective Live on Sunday.Read More
Wire whale trash-eater could be rolled out on more Cape beaches
Environmental activist Karoline Hanks reports back on the success of the Kakapo Project in Noordhoek and her other initiatives.Read More
People are buying tinned air for R330 per can. We’re not kidding
Vitality Air (from Canada) bottles air in the Swiss Alps then sells it for $23 a can. It’s like The Lorax (Dr Seuss), but real.Read More
I'm lucky to have parents who always supported my creativity - Maya Spector
The Cape Town musician and her US foreign policy expert father Brooks Spector join Kieno Kammies in studio.Read More
Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'
The Mahindra KUV100 is the most affordable new car in South Africa. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena took it for a drive.Read More
Gender-neutral bathrooms are coming! Would you use them?
We must do away with separate toilets for men and women, argues Bonginkosi Madikizela (DA leader in the Western Cape).Read More
Trend: Higher salary hikes at bottom (rather than top) end of companies - survey
The report says the average salary increase in the country over the last year was 6.2%, reports P-E Corporate Services.Read More
How to get rid of non-paying tenants without much of a hassle
Dodgy tenants who don’t pay – a perennial headache for landlords. Kieno Kammies interviews credit bureau TPN’s Michelle Dickens.Read More
Don't make codeine a prescription drug says pharmacy association
ICPA agrees codeine does need to be better controlled because of potential abuse but the prescription route is not the solution.Read More
Your expensive medical aid is woefully inadequate, but cheap gap cover helps
Despite the huge expense, few medical aids cover members in full when they're hospitalised, leaving them with massive shortfalls.Read More
More from World
Ugandan climate activist accuses media of racism after Davos photo crop
WEF youth climate delegate Vanessa Nakate was cropped out of a group pic with her white peers, also featuring Greta Thunberg.Read More
Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'
The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA.Read More
'World leaders! Stop making Greta dance in the living room for your amusement'
Refilwe Moloto weighs in on the way leaders respond to Greta Thunberg's key-note address at the World Economic Forum.Read More
'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country'
A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ.Read More
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'
If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!Read More
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid
"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.Read More
Harry and Meghan to give up royal titles, state funding
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be working members of the British royal family, announces Buckingham Palace.Read More
Germany to phase out all its coal-fired power stations by 2035
Germany – not the US or China – is set to lead the world into a post-fossil fuel age. Kieno Kammies interviews Steven Beardsley.Read More
Greece removes 'unauthorised' anti-abortion posters that sparked public outrage
The Greek government has ordered the removal of anti-abortion posters installed throughout its underground network in Athens.Read More
China's pneumonia-like outbreak linked to meat and seafood market in Wuhan
Authorities identified a new type of coronavirus as the likely culprit behind a viral outbreak in China. A virologist explains.Read More