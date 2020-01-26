Dead wrong! Driver bust for using carpool lane with fake skeleton as passenger

A US driver failed miserably when he tried to fool Arizona traffic cops into thinking he was entitled to use a restricted or HOV (high-occupancy vehicle) lane for the exclusive use of vehicles with a driver and at least one passenger.

The 62-year-old man dressed up an imitation skeleton in a passenger seat, but really didn't do a very convincing job.

The fake was kitted out with a camouflage hat and restrained by a yellow rope serving as a seatbelt.

Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong! ☠︎ One of our motor troopers cited the 62-year-old male driver for HOV & window tint violations on SR-101 near Apache Blvd this morning. #NiceTry #YoureNotHeMan #AZTroopers pic.twitter.com/wQYY831mNY — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 23, 2020

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the man was pulled over when an official noticed the scam and issued a ticket.

He was called out for "riding shot gun" with Masters of the Universe villain "Skeletor".

The culprit was also cited for "window tint violations".