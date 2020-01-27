Streaming issues? Report here
NBA legend Kobe Bryant (41) dies in helicopter crash with daughter (13)

Bryant – one of the greatest basketball players ever – was flying in dense fog which grounded the LAPD’s helicopters.

Kobe Bryant (41) – one of the greatest basketball players ever – died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Sunday.

Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant and her father, Kobe Bryant, died in a helicopter crash. Picture: @kobebryant/instagram.com

He was flying with his daughter (13) Gianna and seven other people in dense fog which, according to police, may have played a role in the accident.

Everyone on the plane died.

The Los Angeles Police Department grounded its helicopters on Sunday morning because of the fog.

Huge crowds have congregated at the site of the crash prompting police to restrict the area.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about Bryant's passing.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


