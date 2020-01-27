[WATCH] Doccie film 'How to Steal a Country' lays bare SA's state capture story

A screenshot from the trailer of the documentary film 'How to Steal a Country'. Image: Youtube.

The documentary film, How to Steal a Country, chronicles the plundering of state coffers under former president, Jacob Zuma's administration.

The 90-minute-long film is directed by Rehad Desai and co-directed by Mark J Kaplan.

It makes sense of in the infamous state capture scandals at the centre of the biggest data leak in South African history, the #GuptaLeaks.

WATCH: 'How to Steal a Country' trailer

In the film, journalists Susan Comrie, Thanduxolo Jika and Ferial Haffajee, dissect the relationship between the infamous Gupta family, Zuma and his son.

Kaplan says the documentary retells the story of state capture so that it is understandable to all South Africans.

It runs as a suspenseful detective story uncovering one huge bribery scandal after another, involving top political leaders and several well-known multinational companies.

Kaplan describes to CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies what the film exposes and aims to achieve.

Documentaries are really layered investigations of life around us. Mark J Kaplan, Co-Director - How to Steal a Country

We mention the way in which the institutions of justice have been hollowed out. Mark J Kaplan, Co-Director - How to Steal a Country

Our intention is to tell a story which can travel. Mark J Kaplan, Co-Director - How to Steal a Country

We chose the story which showed the way in which state capture happened in this country, predominantly through the corrupt relationship between our past president Jacob Zuma, his son and the Gupta family. Mark J Kaplan, Co-Director - How to Steal a Country

I was incensed by what was coming out of those Gupta leaks. It's not enough to be angry. I'm a filmmaker, I have to do something about it. It's what I do. Mark J Kaplan, Co-Director - How to Steal a Country

The film will be showing at The Bioscope, an independent cinema in Joburg, from the start of February.

It will also air on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) on Monday 2 March.

Kaplan says other screening venues will be announced in due course.

Listen to the in-depth discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: