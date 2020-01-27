Prasa is broken. It won't be an overnight fix, says new administrator
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) needs to be urgently saved.
However, the rail agency's newly appointed administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo says there's no quick fix for the deep-rooted problems facing the organisation.
In early December, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula dissolved Prasa's interim board and placed the entity under administration.
Mpondo says he has a plan to get the entity back on track over the next 12 months.
RELATED: 'Prasa should be handing Metrorail to someone willing to run network properly'
He has set up five-subcommittees to deal with the most urgent areas where Prasa is failing.
The categories of the sub-committees are revenue enhancement and cost containment, governance, service recovery, safety management, capital and modernisation programme acceleration.
Speaking to CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies, he explains that his first three months on the job will focus on creating stability and order at Prasa, then within six months, he plans to focus on speeding up execution.
The 12-month goal is for Mpondo to commission various projects and ensure business continuity when he hands Prasa back over.
Having looked at what has been happening at Prasa, before and after I joined, one gets this deep sense of injustice to our commuters. The commuters do not have a choice.Bongisizwe Mpondo, Prasa administrator
We've let our commuters down in the past few years.Bongisizwe Mpondo, Prasa administrator
Prasa is a broken organisation. It's not going to be an overnight fix.Bongisizwe Mpondo, Prasa administrator
A lot of the challenges that Prasa faces are internal... The challenges are essentially self-inflicted. It's possible in my view to work things out.Bongisizwe Mpondo, Prasa administrator
Listen to Bongisizwe Mpondo on Today with Kieno Kammies:
