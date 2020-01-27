Streaming issues? Report here
"You can voetsek" - Malema tells Sowetan over piece on 'inadequate EFF apology'

27 January 2020 11:49 AM
by
Tags:
EFF
Malema
Julius Malema
Defamation
Court
EFF apology
No stranger to controversy, Julius Malema hurled the insult at the publication following the EFF's court blow last week.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has told The Sowetan to 'voetsek' after the publication shared an editorial written in response to the party's one-line apology over the weekend.

The Sowetan article posted to Twitter reads: "Half-hearted EFF apology inadequate". Malema replied to the article saying "You can voetsek."

In a terse media statement, the EFF apologised to veteran journalists Anton Harber and Thandeka Gqubule on Saturday for claiming the pair were Stratcom agents.

RELATED: Court orders EFF to pay up and apologise to veteran journos for 'Stratcom' claim

Harber and Gqubule won their defamation case against the red berets last week.

The Gauteng High Court ordered the party to pay the journalists R40 000 each in damages and publish an apology within 24 hours.

RELATED: EFF issues one-line apology to journos after court order

The EFF issued a one-sentence apology, which read: "In terms of the court order, we unconditionally retract and apologise for the allegations made against Mrs Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki and Mr Anton Harber."

Below are some responses to Malema's comment:


27 January 2020 11:49 AM
by
Tags:
EFF
Malema
Julius Malema
Defamation
Court
EFF apology

