"You can voetsek" - Malema tells Sowetan over piece on 'inadequate EFF apology'

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has told The Sowetan to 'voetsek' after the publication shared an editorial written in response to the party's one-line apology over the weekend.

The Sowetan article posted to Twitter reads: "Half-hearted EFF apology inadequate". Malema replied to the article saying "You can voetsek."

You can voetsek — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 27, 2020

In a terse media statement, the EFF apologised to veteran journalists Anton Harber and Thandeka Gqubule on Saturday for claiming the pair were Stratcom agents.

Harber and Gqubule won their defamation case against the red berets last week.

The Gauteng High Court ordered the party to pay the journalists R40 000 each in damages and publish an apology within 24 hours.

The EFF issued a one-sentence apology, which read: "In terms of the court order, we unconditionally retract and apologise for the allegations made against Mrs Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki and Mr Anton Harber."

EFF Statement on the Gqubule-Mbeki and Harber Judgement. pic.twitter.com/QVsdCBonLb — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 25, 2020

Below are some responses to Malema's comment:

