Cape Town’s 'best veggie burger' probably (arguably, of course) the finest in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Stand In CapeTalk BW 500x500
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the Couch with Leigh Meinert - Midwifery and Dying Conference
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leigh Meinert - Co-Founder of Soulfull Collective
Today at 14:07
Advice: Manage your Household - Style and Design
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 06:45
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clementine Mosimane - Actor
Tomorrow at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Tomorrow at 11:05
PROFILE-Ragmah Jappie-Brand Feka
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation. 29 January 2020 6:02 PM
Motsepe apologises for 'Africa loves Trump' remark, social media divided (again) Patrice Motsepe faced a twitter backlash when he expressed Africa's 'love' for America and Trump to the US leader in Davos.. 29 January 2020 3:38 PM
View all World
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Meet Kirsten Landman, the first woman from Africa to finish Dakar rally on bike The Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is the toughest motorsport race in the world. Landman describes her journey to the finish line. 28 January 2020 4:21 PM
NBA legend Kobe Bryant (41) dies in helicopter crash with daughter (13) Bryant – one of the greatest basketball players ever – was flying in dense fog which grounded the LAPD’s helicopters. 27 January 2020 8:19 AM
View all Sport
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend Nissan says the group consistently lied about being settled in another country and recent threats lead to SAHRC withdrawing help. 30 January 2020 8:06 AM
Kids need legal help at school? There's free legal aid for learners at hand Shinaaz Speelman Chamber of Legal Students at UWC describes the pro bono help they provide to learners. 30 January 2020 7:26 AM
View all Politics
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece. 29 January 2020 12:39 PM
Government bans cheap medical aids 'to avoid competition for NHI at low-end' It’s a blow to lower-income people with access to quality private healthcare, laments Jasson Urbach (Free Market Foundation). 28 January 2020 11:34 AM
View all Opinion
Stellenbosch University bans alcohol from residences "There are incidents we can’t ignore. We need a timeout," explains Pieter Kloppe (Director at the Centre for Student Communities). 30 January 2020 11:51 AM
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation. 29 January 2020 6:02 PM
Fed up with police inaction over train fires? Lodge a complaint with ombudsman The WC Police Ombudsman is busy with an inquiry into SAPS' 'inability' to catch culprits. The deadline for submissions is Friday. 29 January 2020 4:43 PM
View all Local
Your phone isn't secretly listening, but you oughta check those privacy settings Is your cellphone eavesdropping on you? 29 January 2020 5:10 PM
New law on 0% blood-alcohol limit for drivers to be strictly enforced, says FARR Zero-tolerance for drunk drivers is the way to go, says the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research. 29 January 2020 1:15 PM
'Hlophe allegations form part of prevailing abusive climate in W Cape judiciary' FUL's Nicole Fritz says Goliath's claims add to a decade-old improper conduct complaint against Judge Hlophe by ConCourt judges. 28 January 2020 10:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Cape Town’s 'best veggie burger' probably (arguably, of course) the finest in SA

27 January 2020 12:29 PM
by
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Cape Town
Sea Point
Kieno Kammies
Burger
vegetarian
vegan
veggie burger
Elisha Madzivadondo
Sunshine Food Co.
Oude Molen
veggie patty
Elisha Madzivadondo (“vegan since before he ever heard the word”) arguably makes the best veggie burger in South Africa.

It’s a fantasy of flavours… It’s the best tasting veggie-anything I’ve ever had! … This is really, really, really good… I can eat vegan food if this is what is served.

Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk
Image credit: Sunshine Food Co.

Elisha Madzivadondo (“vegan since before he ever heard the word”) arguably makes the best veggie burger in Cape Town.

He’s the owner of Sunshine Food Co. in Sea Point, a tiny restaurant that can seat about six people at most.

(Also read, “The greatest veggie burger in Cape Town or maybe the whole world”.)

I’m serving a mostly wealthy community. People have said my prices are cheap. But I know what it costs me to grow per gram and my conscience won’t allow me to raise prices.

Elisha Madzivadondo, owner - Sunshine Food Co.

My burger is a masterpiece.

Elisha Madzivadondo, owner - Sunshine Food Co.

My people think that being a vegan is for thin, white people.

Elisha Madzivadondo, owner - Sunshine Food Co.

Madzivadondo arrived in South Africa from Zimbabwe almost 17 years ago with dreams of becoming a mushroom farmer.

It never worked out that way, so he made ends meet by doing odd jobs as a gardener, handyman and, eventually, a chef and butler at a fancy guesthouse.

In 2013, he quit his job to farm sprouts and microgreens on land at Oude Molen.

With his wife he used the nutrient-dense sprouts to perfect a delicious vegan patty he could flip without it crumbling.

The pair sold the patties at local food markets.

One customer, a doctor, was so in love with the nutritiously delicious burgers that he created a space in his medical practice for Madzivadondo to house the small restaurant.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Madzivadondo and taste-tested his burgers.

(Also read, “New from Life Podcasts: Veganism for the win in 2020?”.)

Sprouting is my passion…

Elisha Madzivadondo, owner - Sunshine Food Co.

My food, when you eat it, you don’t go into a food coma. You don’t want to nap…

Elisha Madzivadondo, owner - Sunshine Food Co.

It’s made from butternut, sweet potato, coconut flour, flaxseed, sprouted mung beans, sunflower seeds, buckwheat, seasoned basil and thyme. I call it ‘The Ultimate Veggie Patty’.

Elisha Madzivadondo, owner - Sunshine Food Co.

Instead of giving you chips, which your body turns into sugar, I offer chickpea dahl.

Elisha Madzivadondo, owner - Sunshine Food Co.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


27 January 2020 12:29 PM
by
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Cape Town
Sea Point
Kieno Kammies
Burger
vegetarian
vegan
veggie burger
Elisha Madzivadondo
Sunshine Food Co.
Oude Molen
veggie patty

More from Opinion

Growth

'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'

30 January 2020 10:14 AM

The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tender.jpg

Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert

29 January 2020 12:39 PM

Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical doctor checking blood pressure

Government bans cheap medical aids 'to avoid competition for NHI at low-end'

28 January 2020 11:34 AM

It’s a blow to lower-income people with access to quality private healthcare, laments Jasson Urbach (Free Market Foundation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bruce-whitfield-and-richard-questpng

Your entire economy was hijacked! How many are in prison? – Richard Quest, CNN

24 January 2020 10:47 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield conducts a shocking interview with CNN’s Richard Quest at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

checkmate-chess-king-queen-123rf

Why is there is a separate World Chess Championship for women?

23 January 2020 1:07 PM

The Women's World Chess Championship is underway. Here’s why we separate men and women when physical strength doesn’t matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mahindra KUV100

Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'

23 January 2020 11:55 AM

The Mahindra KUV100 is the most affordable new car in South Africa. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena took it for a drive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man woman male female bathroom toilet pee restroom

Gender-neutral bathrooms are coming! Would you use them?

22 January 2020 1:27 PM

We must do away with separate toilets for men and women, argues Bonginkosi Madikizela (DA leader in the Western Cape).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

education-africa-girl-child-literacy-school-learning-knowledge-teaching-123rf

'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'

21 January 2020 10:59 AM

If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School learner pupil reading classroon 123rfeducation 123rflifestyle 123rf

By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year

20 January 2020 11:52 AM

Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200117enockgif

'Enock Mpianzi is dead, simply because he was small and unseen'

20 January 2020 11:48 AM

CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit shares his heartfelt and moving thoughts on the tragic death of the young Parktown High pupil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Sad depressed school boy bullying lonely 123rflifestyle 123rfeducation 123rf

Kids need legal help at school? There's free legal aid for learners at hand

30 January 2020 7:26 AM

Shinaaz Speelman Chamber of Legal Students at UWC describes the pro bono help they provide to learners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-phone-mobile-device-woman-shocked-laptop-technology

Your phone isn't secretly listening, but you oughta check those privacy settings

29 January 2020 5:10 PM

Is your cellphone eavesdropping on you?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roadblock beaufort-westjpg

New law on 0% blood-alcohol limit for drivers to be strictly enforced, says FARR

29 January 2020 1:15 PM

Zero-tolerance for drunk drivers is the way to go, says the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-consulting-with-patient-jpg

Can’t afford medical aid? Enter the Oyi medical card (it even pays for sangomas)

29 January 2020 11:36 AM

Proudly South African fintech firm Oyi has created a prepaid medical card to plug a huge gap in the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

f6bfd88d-67b6-448a-9aa6-56170e966520.jpg

'Hlophe allegations form part of prevailing abusive climate in W Cape judiciary'

28 January 2020 10:01 AM

FUL's Nicole Fritz says Goliath's claims add to a decade-old improper conduct complaint against Judge Hlophe by ConCourt judges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aeroplane-airplane-clouds-115491jpg

Would you fly in a pilotless airplane?

28 January 2020 7:15 AM

Aircraft expert Linden Birns says humans still have a psychological block despite available technology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

girlchild-daughter-parents-shout-argue-fight-family-trauma-domestic-dispute123rf

Divorce: tips and tricks to get your fair share

27 January 2020 10:25 AM

Tips (never get married in community of property) and tricks (Want nothing? Put in R1 per year for spousal support anyway.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

arizona-dept-public-safetypng

Dead wrong! Driver bust for using carpool lane with fake skeleton as passenger

26 January 2020 3:20 PM

An Arizona man dressed up a fake skeleton in the back seat to fool the traffic cops, but didn't do a very convincing job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nobuhle-mazinyane-soundcloudcomjpg

[LISTEN] Meet talented jazz pianist and composer, Nobuhle Mazinyane

26 January 2020 12:48 PM

Mazinyane's taking a year off from her UCT music studies to focus on performing. 'Ashanti Tribe' plays Selective Live on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

feed-kakapo-project-noordhoeked-facebookjpg

Wire whale trash-eater could be rolled out on more Cape beaches

23 January 2020 3:54 PM

Environmental activist Karoline Hanks reports back on the success of the Kakapo Project in Noordhoek and her other initiatives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'

Business Opinion Politics

'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend

Politics Local

Report: 'South Africa now has the worst unemployment crisis in the world'

Business

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Frank Chikane testifies at Neil Aggett inquiry

30 January 2020 10:30 AM

Cosatu on using workers’ pensions for SOEs: ‘It’s an investment, not a bailout’

30 January 2020 10:20 AM

Eskom: There's a high risk of load shedding tonight

30 January 2020 9:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA