Zille: Disciplinary hearing the next step for Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa

Mokgalapa survived the DA's federal executive (FedEx) meeting at its headquarters in Bruma, Johannesburg this past weekend.

It was widely expected that the DA's FedEx would vote on whether or not to boot Mokgalapa following the conclusion of an internal probe into his leaked audio recording.

The DA's federal legal commission had launched an investigation into an audio recording of Mokgalapa and former roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

In the clip, they were heard discussing their colleagues in the council and allegedly engaged in a sexual act.

The DA's federal council chairperson Helen Zille says the legal commission found that Mokgalapa "has a case to answer to."

According to Zille, a disciplinary hearing will be launched against Mokgalapa, who has been on special leave.

If the disciplinary hearing finds him guilty, Zille says Mokgalapa will face consequences.

He does have a case to answer. The matter will go forward to a full hearing. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

We have to follow due process. If he is found guilty, the DA's federal legal commission will propose a sentence. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

The federal legal commission has found that he does have a case to answer, but it doesn't make any finding. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

It must go to a full hearing, after which they will make a finding of guilty or not guilty. And, if he's guilty, decide what the penalty should be. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

At the same time, the Tshwane council's ethics committee is also conducting an investigation into the matter.

The ANC in Tshwane says it plans to bring another motion of no confidence against Mokgalapa.

