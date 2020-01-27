California took in R9.2 billion in dagga taxes in 2019
(Also, read: "Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry")
California raked in R9.2 billion ($635 million) in taxes on the sale of legal dagga in 2019.
That’s 35% more than in 2018, the first year of legal sales.
Proposition 64 – the law that legalised dagga – compels California to use all tax revenue derived from its sale for public health and safety, and the environment.
Where California is spending its dagga billions:
(For more detail, read “California’s $635M in cannabis taxes—where is it going?”)
