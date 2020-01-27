California took in R9.2 billion in dagga taxes in 2019

Streaming issues? Report here
Stand In CapeTalk BW 500x500
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the Couch with Leigh Meinert - Midwifery and Dying Conference
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leigh Meinert - Co-Founder of Soulfull Collective
Today at 14:07
Advice: Manage your Household - Style and Design
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 06:45
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clementine Mosimane - Actor
Tomorrow at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Tomorrow at 11:05
PROFILE-Ragmah Jappie-Brand Feka
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation. 29 January 2020 6:02 PM
Motsepe apologises for 'Africa loves Trump' remark, social media divided (again) Patrice Motsepe faced a twitter backlash when he expressed Africa's 'love' for America and Trump to the US leader in Davos.. 29 January 2020 3:38 PM
View all World
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Meet Kirsten Landman, the first woman from Africa to finish Dakar rally on bike The Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is the toughest motorsport race in the world. Landman describes her journey to the finish line. 28 January 2020 4:21 PM
NBA legend Kobe Bryant (41) dies in helicopter crash with daughter (13) Bryant – one of the greatest basketball players ever – was flying in dense fog which grounded the LAPD’s helicopters. 27 January 2020 8:19 AM
View all Sport
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend Nissan says the group consistently lied about being settled in another country and recent threats lead to SAHRC withdrawing help. 30 January 2020 8:06 AM
Kids need legal help at school? There's free legal aid for learners at hand Shinaaz Speelman Chamber of Legal Students at UWC describes the pro bono help they provide to learners. 30 January 2020 7:26 AM
View all Politics
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece. 29 January 2020 12:39 PM
Government bans cheap medical aids 'to avoid competition for NHI at low-end' It’s a blow to lower-income people with access to quality private healthcare, laments Jasson Urbach (Free Market Foundation). 28 January 2020 11:34 AM
View all Opinion
Stellenbosch University bans alcohol from residences "There are incidents we can’t ignore. We need a timeout," explains Pieter Kloppe (Director at the Centre for Student Communities). 30 January 2020 11:51 AM
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation. 29 January 2020 6:02 PM
Fed up with police inaction over train fires? Lodge a complaint with ombudsman The WC Police Ombudsman is busy with an inquiry into SAPS' 'inability' to catch culprits. The deadline for submissions is Friday. 29 January 2020 4:43 PM
View all Local
Your phone isn't secretly listening, but you oughta check those privacy settings Is your cellphone eavesdropping on you? 29 January 2020 5:10 PM
New law on 0% blood-alcohol limit for drivers to be strictly enforced, says FARR Zero-tolerance for drunk drivers is the way to go, says the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research. 29 January 2020 1:15 PM
'Hlophe allegations form part of prevailing abusive climate in W Cape judiciary' FUL's Nicole Fritz says Goliath's claims add to a decade-old improper conduct complaint against Judge Hlophe by ConCourt judges. 28 January 2020 10:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

California took in R9.2 billion in dagga taxes in 2019

27 January 2020 2:30 PM
by
Tags:
Dagga
California
Dagga legalisation
cannabis
tax revenue
Tito Mbooweni
legal dagga
dagga commercialisation
Proposition 64
The law compels the US state to use all tax revenue derived from dagga sales for public health and safety, and the environment.

(Also, read: "Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry")

California raked in R9.2 billion ($635 million) in taxes on the sale of legal dagga in 2019.

That’s 35% more than in 2018, the first year of legal sales.

Proposition 64 – the law that legalised dagga – compels California to use all tax revenue derived from its sale for public health and safety, and the environment.

Where California is spending its dagga billions:

(For more detail, read “California’s $635M in cannabis taxes—where is it going?”)

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


27 January 2020 2:30 PM
by
Tags:
Dagga
California
Dagga legalisation
cannabis
tax revenue
Tito Mbooweni
legal dagga
dagga commercialisation
Proposition 64

More from Business

Growth

'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'

30 January 2020 10:14 AM

The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140113KlausSchwab .jpg

Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the world?

29 January 2020 7:15 PM

How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

homeless-teen-boy-streets-beggar-poverty-123rf

Report: 'South Africa now has the worst unemployment crisis in the world'

29 January 2020 2:16 PM

Right now, 10.3 million South Africans are actively looking for a job but can’t find one, according to a new report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lagos Nigeria Motorcylce Taxi Okada

Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis

29 January 2020 12:54 PM

The drivers are saying, “This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tender.jpg

Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert

29 January 2020 12:39 PM

Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-consulting-with-patient-jpg

Can’t afford medical aid? Enter the Oyi medical card (it even pays for sangomas)

29 January 2020 11:36 AM

Proudly South African fintech firm Oyi has created a prepaid medical card to plug a huge gap in the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181018-ebrahimpateljpg

Journo exposing dodgy Lottery deals says Minister Patel must act

29 January 2020 10:56 AM

Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is behind some of the exposés that have uncovered Lottery grants linked to fraud and nepotism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police shooting at Unisa students

If I have debt, I must service it – Unisa in response to rioting students

29 January 2020 10:16 AM

Student riots and striking staff – it’s been a violent start to Unisa’s year. Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Lusani Netshitomboni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140218Delft-housing-project.jpg

Affordable housing, social housing, gap housing - how it works

28 January 2020 8:27 PM

We need to understand the principle of affordable housing versus social housing - versus gap housing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-8jpg

Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?

28 January 2020 8:05 PM

An advertising and branding expert chooses his favourite and least favourite advertisements of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'

Business Opinion Politics

'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend

Politics Local

Report: 'South Africa now has the worst unemployment crisis in the world'

Business

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Frank Chikane testifies at Neil Aggett inquiry

30 January 2020 10:30 AM

Cosatu on using workers’ pensions for SOEs: ‘It’s an investment, not a bailout’

30 January 2020 10:20 AM

Eskom: There's a high risk of load shedding tonight

30 January 2020 9:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA