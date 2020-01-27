[VIDEO] Team of firefighters battle Noordhoek blaze
This article has been updated.
UPDATE: Noordhoek wetlands fire started deliberately - Table Mountain National Park
A fire that flared up in the Noordhoek Wetlands area on Monday has now been contained.
Table Mountain National Park together with Working on Fire's aerial support and firefighters were deployed to the scene.
Two helicopters were dispatched to water bomb the area.
Park management had advised horse riders not to use the track from Dorcas and Stewards Property.
Took a drive up chappies to see the extent of the fire. Pretty dramatic scene and looking close to houses. #noordhoek pic.twitter.com/32bIc6kPeO— Malu Lambert (@MaluLambert) January 27, 2020
🔥#NoordhoekFire🔥— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) January 27, 2020
A fire has been reported in the Noordhoek Wetlands area. Table Mountain National Park together with @wo_fire's aerial support and firefighters are en route.
Horse riders are advised not to use the track from Dorcas and Stewards Property#wildfire #Noordhoek pic.twitter.com/Z1HAJ9lGuC
ALERT: #wildfire #NoordhoekWetlands Home owners in Noordhoek Village close doorswindows, watch for flying embers causing spot fires in gardens, wet vegetation. Allow emergency vehicles through. Avoid area. @NCCWildfires @wo_fire @vwsfires @ChapmansPeakSA picture- source unknown pic.twitter.com/WToLY3Tni0— Vulcan Wildfire (@VulcanWildfire) January 27, 2020