Pick of the week: Stor-Age, Sabvest and Altron
Stor-Age: There is an occupancy rate of almost 85% of gross lettable area. One third of its footprint is in the UK and that adds a very valuable component.Dr Adrian Saville, founder and chief executive, Cannon Asset Managers
Interestingly about a third of Sabvest's portfolio is offshore, a large part of that offshore is in a fast-growing and very competitive garments labelling business.Adrian Saville, founder and chief executive, Cannon Asset Managers
Altron: You've gone from a business that five years ago was in bad shape into one that now is in fairly rude health.Adrian Saville, founder and chief executive, Cannon Asset Managers
Listen to the entire interview about the list of stock picks below.
