SuzelleDIY on how to DIY money matters
Julie Anastasopoulos, artist, designer and actress, became a local internet phenomenon in 2014, with her do-it-yourself web series known as Suzelle DIY.
She told The Money Show how the DIY-videos started, became viral - and when they realised that it's become a "thing".
Our idea was always that the DIY tutorials should be real and that people would want to do them but that there was added comedy. Eventually, when I was seeing people I did not know comment and talk about it, I knew this could be something bigger.Julia Anastasopoulos - 'Suzelle DIY'
We're not making a fortune through YouTube videos. We do make a little off YouTube - but only when you're up there and getting millions of hits you make money. We've got different streams of revenue e.g Suzelle live events, we'll licence episodes to other broadcasters, we have merchandise, Suzelle books...Julia Anastasopoulos - 'Suzelle DIY'
I learnt a lot from my parents in terms of my money habits and the way I see money now.Julia Anastasopoulos - 'Suzelle DIY'
Listen to the full interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : SuzelleDIY on how to DIY money matters
More from Make Money Mondays
TV anchor Macfarlane Moleli talks money
Macfarlane Moleli tells The Money Show how he structures his life and sets goals.Read More
Sports anchor Motshidisi Mohono shares her money game plan
Motshidisi Mohono is one of the leading women sports reporters in South Africa. The Money Show asked her how she makes sure she’s top of her game with her money matters.Read More
How to make, and keep money - actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares secrets
It's time for Make Money Mondays. Actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares some stories of how she makes and spends her money.Read More
Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mokoena about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness
The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott.Read More
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'
Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'We discuss stocks and options with our children at the dinner table'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Basetsana Kumalo about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
My dad’s life was cut short. A big part of it was money - RJ Benjamin
Bruce Whitfield interviews RJ Benjamin about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More