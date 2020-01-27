Julie Anastasopoulos, artist, designer and actress, became a local internet phenomenon in 2014, with her do-it-yourself web series known as Suzelle DIY.

She told The Money Show how the DIY-videos started, became viral - and when they realised that it's become a "thing".

Our idea was always that the DIY tutorials should be real and that people would want to do them but that there was added comedy. Eventually, when I was seeing people I did not know comment and talk about it, I knew this could be something bigger. Julia Anastasopoulos - 'Suzelle DIY'

We're not making a fortune through YouTube videos. We do make a little off YouTube - but only when you're up there and getting millions of hits you make money. We've got different streams of revenue e.g Suzelle live events, we'll licence episodes to other broadcasters, we have merchandise, Suzelle books... Julia Anastasopoulos - 'Suzelle DIY'

I learnt a lot from my parents in terms of my money habits and the way I see money now. Julia Anastasopoulos - 'Suzelle DIY'

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : SuzelleDIY on how to DIY money matters