Bruce is back from Davos and shares some final thoughts

Bruce Whitfield interviewed Jacko Maree, Special Envoy on Investment to the President - and Sipho Pityana, President - Business Leadership South Africa.

Davos presented the opportunity to speak to the real decision-makers, the real seniors, instead of the regional representatives. There are so many big issues in the world, but for SA the question is how do we benefit from this gathering? If you are looking at expanding your business, electricity is the most fundamental issue. But at least we can now say there is some progress, we have a new CEO.

Jacko Maree, investment envoy, desputy chairman - Standard Bank