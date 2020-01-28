Streaming issues? Report here
The City of CT also has a dog by-law but takes different approach to enforcement

Like the Overstrand Municipality, the City of Cape Town has existing by-laws that compel dogs to be licensed.

The City of Cape Town's 2010 animal by-law prescribes the maximum number of dogs and cats that are allowed to be kept based on the size of the property.

It also requires all dogs to be registered with the council. Registration is free of charge.

The by-law states that dog registration must take place within four months of the dog’s birth or within 30 days of acquiring a dog, explains the City's mayo member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien.

However, Badroodien that the enforcement of the by-law is challenging. (Read the full by-law here)

As a result, City officials respond to complaints on a case-by-case basis as opposed to policing every household.

Instead, Badroodien says the City supports animal welfare organisations such as the SPCA who conduct animal sterilisation programmes and other community awareness campaigns.

RELATED: Animal abusers must be reported, pleads SPCA

The challenge comes down to a matter of enforcement.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

It's very difficult to enforce this by-law considering the challenges in both formal and informal communities

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

We do respond to complaints and we do enforce the by-law in terms of registration when it is being reported, but it's not something that we proactively enforce because of the difficulty of doing so.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

The Overstrand Municipality has come under fire in recent days for a similar existing by-law that taxes dog owners.

Its by-laws require all dogs to be registered and an annual tax of R86 is payable per dog.

There is also a limit imposed on the number of animals which may be kept on any one premises, set at a maximum of 2 dogs and 3 cats unless one has applied for a special permit to own more.

Many Overstrand residents have complained about the by-laws and have raised concerns about how they will be enforced.

The sudden move to enforce the animal by-laws might be an attempt to divert public focus away from other pressing issues which the municipality is not managing well, including poaching and baboon control.

Kevin, Overstrand resident via email

That's crazy. The whole thing doesn't make sense. It can't be policed.

Gail, Overstrand resident

Who are they going to nail? The ordinary person in the suburbs and not the townships where they need a lot of attention.

Gail, Overstrand resident

The municipality has also proposed 'zoned beaches' that stipulate where and how dogs can enjoy Overstrand’s coastline safely.

A new pilot project will test the use of colour-coded zoning in Hermanus, Gansbaai and Kleinmond beaches.

Each of these beaches will have a green zone (where dogs are allowed off-leash), an orange zone (where dogs are allowed on-leash) and red zone (where no dogs are allowed at all).

Members are the public are invited to have their say at public consultation meetings scheduled as follows:

  • 30 January 2020: Kleinmond Library Boardroom, Kleinmond, 09:00-11:00
  • 30 January 2020: Fernkloof Hall, Hermanus, 13:00-15:00
  • 31 January 2020: Council Chambers, Gansbaai, 09:00-11:00

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


