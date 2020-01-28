[UPDATE] Joburg speedster who clocked over 300km/h granted bail
This article has been updated.
The 36-year-old man has been identified as Phumlile Ncube, a Midrand resident.
He appeared in the Midrand Magistrate Court on charges of reckless and negligent driving on Monday.
Ncube is alleged to have filmed himself doing 308km/h in an Audi TTS on the N1 southbound in a 120km/h zone.
He was arrested over the weekend.
Road Traffic Management Corporation's (RTMC) boss Makhosini Msibi told CapeTalk that the suspect had lawyered up following his arrest and was mounting a legal defence.
The suspect has apparently hired his own lawyers and is expected to call into question the methods used to track him down in court.
A video of the speeding was condemned by many people when it went viral last week.
RELATED: Speedster clocks over 300 km/h on Joburg highway, JMPD investigating
Sheer madness!!!!! Video posted on Instagram. Look at the speed...N1 South Midrand. @MbalulaFikile @TrafficRTMC @TrafficRTMC @GP_CommSafety @AsktheChiefJMPD pic.twitter.com/tSr79DA6c8— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 19, 2020
Various investigative techniques were used to identify, locate and arrest the suspect, explains Msibi.
The techniques involved IT data collection, information from insurance firms and the support of car-tracking companies.
Msibi says the RTMC cannot reveal too much about how the man was tracked down as the matter is before court.
Unfortunately, we are not in the position to expose them in this moment on the understanding that the matter is sub judice. And, above all, we now know that the suspect has briefed lawyers and advocates.Makhosini Msibi, CEO - RTMC
We understand that in their defence, they are going to raise an issue [about] how we got through the [tracking] process in the investigation.Makhosini Msibi, CEO - RTMC
According to Msibi, authorities are investigating at least five similar speeding cases where incriminating footage has been posted online.
He warns that more speeding-related arrests are imminent in the next two weeks.
It has become a common phenomenon in Joburg and surrounding areas that people [speed] excessively.Makhosini Msibi, CEO - RTMC
Listen to the conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
