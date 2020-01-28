Noordhoek wetlands fire started deliberately - Table Mountain National Park

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) fire manager Philip Prins says the fire has been burning since Sunday.

According to Prins, the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service arrested a man suspected of arson.

This fire was started on Sunday afternoon. Philip Prins, Fire and Technical Services Manager - Table Mountain National Park

That fire was started deliberately. While they were busy fighting that fire, they could see people walking in the area and starting new fires. At the end of the day there was about seven our eight fires. Philip Prins, Fire and Technical Services Manager - Table Mountain National Park

He claims it's not the first time that fires have been deliberately ignited in the Noordhoek wetlands area.

The fire flared up on Monday afternoon and was contained by 7pm on Monday night.

No damage to property has been reported at this stage, Prins explains.

More than 150 firefighters from TMNP and Working on Fire were deployed to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters will remain on the scene and monitor the situation at least until Wednesday, he adds.

We've got a number of firefighters and vehicles still on the scene. Philip Prins, Fire and Technical Services Manager - Table Mountain National Park

We are going to put in fresh crews again today. Philip Prins, Fire and Technical Services Manager - Table Mountain National Park

We will definitely monitor the area for the rest of the day and tonight as well. Philip Prins, Fire and Technical Services Manager - Table Mountain National Park

Listen to the update on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto: