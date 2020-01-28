'I’m anxious. Nobody is messing around. People are staying indoors'

Streaming issues? Report here
Stand In CapeTalk BW 500x500
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the Couch with Leigh Meinert - Midwifery and Dying Conference
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leigh Meinert - Co-Founder of Soulfull Collective
Today at 14:07
Advice: Manage your Household - Style and Design
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 06:45
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clementine Mosimane - Actor
Tomorrow at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Tomorrow at 11:05
PROFILE-Ragmah Jappie-Brand Feka
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation. 29 January 2020 6:02 PM
Motsepe apologises for 'Africa loves Trump' remark, social media divided (again) Patrice Motsepe faced a twitter backlash when he expressed Africa's 'love' for America and Trump to the US leader in Davos.. 29 January 2020 3:38 PM
View all World
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Meet Kirsten Landman, the first woman from Africa to finish Dakar rally on bike The Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is the toughest motorsport race in the world. Landman describes her journey to the finish line. 28 January 2020 4:21 PM
NBA legend Kobe Bryant (41) dies in helicopter crash with daughter (13) Bryant – one of the greatest basketball players ever – was flying in dense fog which grounded the LAPD’s helicopters. 27 January 2020 8:19 AM
View all Sport
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend Nissan says the group consistently lied about being settled in another country and recent threats lead to SAHRC withdrawing help. 30 January 2020 8:06 AM
Kids need legal help at school? There's free legal aid for learners at hand Shinaaz Speelman Chamber of Legal Students at UWC describes the pro bono help they provide to learners. 30 January 2020 7:26 AM
View all Politics
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece. 29 January 2020 12:39 PM
Government bans cheap medical aids 'to avoid competition for NHI at low-end' It’s a blow to lower-income people with access to quality private healthcare, laments Jasson Urbach (Free Market Foundation). 28 January 2020 11:34 AM
View all Opinion
Stellenbosch University bans alcohol from residences "There are incidents we can’t ignore. We need a timeout," explains Pieter Kloppe (Director at the Centre for Student Communities). 30 January 2020 11:51 AM
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation. 29 January 2020 6:02 PM
Fed up with police inaction over train fires? Lodge a complaint with ombudsman The WC Police Ombudsman is busy with an inquiry into SAPS' 'inability' to catch culprits. The deadline for submissions is Friday. 29 January 2020 4:43 PM
View all Local
Your phone isn't secretly listening, but you oughta check those privacy settings Is your cellphone eavesdropping on you? 29 January 2020 5:10 PM
New law on 0% blood-alcohol limit for drivers to be strictly enforced, says FARR Zero-tolerance for drunk drivers is the way to go, says the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research. 29 January 2020 1:15 PM
'Hlophe allegations form part of prevailing abusive climate in W Cape judiciary' FUL's Nicole Fritz says Goliath's claims add to a decade-old improper conduct complaint against Judge Hlophe by ConCourt judges. 28 January 2020 10:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the world? How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity. 29 January 2020 7:15 PM
Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis The drivers are saying, “This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?” 29 January 2020 12:54 PM
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece. 29 January 2020 12:39 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World

'I’m anxious. Nobody is messing around. People are staying indoors'

28 January 2020 10:09 AM
by
Tags:
SARS
Tianjin
Coronavirus
Wuhan
corona virus
2019-nCoV
Michelle October
Refile Moloto
“Things are OK if I wear a mask. It’s pretty bad. I’m trying to get a flight,” says Michelle October, a SA teacher in China.

The novel coronavirus strain (2019-nCoV) making its way around China took its first life in Beijing.

The virus has killed 106 people so far, according to Chinese officials.

There are now 4515 confirmed cases (27 January).

Personnel wearing protective suit. Image: 123rf.com

The United States has warned against travel to China while many companies, such as Facebook, are keeping its employees from China.

Markets around the world took a knock due to concerns about the accelerating spread of the virus and how it may impact economic output.

In 2003, during the Sars outbreak, air traffic in Asia fell by 45%.

Wuhan – a city of 11 million people – is still under lockdown.

Refile Moloto interviewed Michelle October, a South African teaching English in Tianjin, China.

Things are OK as long as I wear my mask… A lot of things are shut down. Restaurants are closed. Bars are closed. If you take the subway you have to wear a mask. If you get into a cab, the driver is wearing a mask – you are urged to do so too as well. Grocery stores are open, but way less so…

Michelle October, English teacher - China

I took a train yesterday… it's now shut down. Right now, I’m not sure if flights are going in and out… The festival has been shut down. It’s pretty bad. I’m trying to get a flight…

Michelle October, English teacher - China

They [the government] have been handling things really, really well. Every mall that you enter – if it's open – they check your temperature… As soon as they [the government] make a decision, you hear about it…

Michelle October, English teacher - China

Nobody is messing around. People are staying indoors… I’m not panicking. I’m anxious about travel but other than that, I’m fine.

Michelle October, English teacher - China

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


28 January 2020 10:09 AM
by
Tags:
SARS
Tianjin
Coronavirus
Wuhan
corona virus
2019-nCoV
Michelle October
Refile Moloto

More from World

trevor-noah-insta-picjpg

Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates

30 January 2020 10:38 AM

Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zmkhizejpg

Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister

29 January 2020 6:02 PM

EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

patrice-motsepe-africa-rainbow-capital-arcjpg

Motsepe apologises for 'Africa loves Trump' remark, social media divided (again)

29 January 2020 3:38 PM

Patrice Motsepe faced a twitter backlash when he expressed Africa's 'love' for America and Trump to the US leader in Davos..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lagos Nigeria Motorcylce Taxi Okada

Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis

29 January 2020 12:54 PM

The drivers are saying, “This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yellow Crane Tower-Wuhan-City-China-world-123rf

Under quarantine in Wuhan: 'I haven't left my apartment in six days'

29 January 2020 12:26 PM

'They risked their own lives and dropped off food for us' relates SA teacher living in the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

farida-cajeejpg

SA teen takes prosthetic invention to global science stage

29 January 2020 10:10 AM

Science whiz Farida Cajee is one of two South African pupils jetting off to Taiwan to show off her award-winning project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200127kobejpg

NBA legend Kobe Bryant (41) dies in helicopter crash with daughter (13)

27 January 2020 8:19 AM

Bryant – one of the greatest basketball players ever – was flying in dense fog which grounded the LAPD’s helicopters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

arizona-dept-public-safetypng

Dead wrong! Driver bust for using carpool lane with fake skeleton as passenger

26 January 2020 3:20 PM

An Arizona man dressed up a fake skeleton in the back seat to fool the traffic cops, but didn't do a very convincing job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vanessa-nakate-facebookjpg

Ugandan climate activist accuses media of racism after Davos photo crop

25 January 2020 11:54 AM

WEF youth climate delegate Vanessa Nakate was cropped out of a group pic with her white peers, also featuring Greta Thunberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

37bf0912-feaf-45c6-a91d-7d6f973ae058.jpg

Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'

25 January 2020 10:12 AM

The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'

Business Opinion Politics

'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend

Politics Local

Report: 'South Africa now has the worst unemployment crisis in the world'

Business

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Frank Chikane testifies at Neil Aggett inquiry

30 January 2020 10:30 AM

Cosatu on using workers’ pensions for SOEs: ‘It’s an investment, not a bailout’

30 January 2020 10:20 AM

Eskom: There's a high risk of load shedding tonight

30 January 2020 9:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA