'I’m anxious. Nobody is messing around. People are staying indoors'
The novel coronavirus strain (2019-nCoV) making its way around China took its first life in Beijing.
The virus has killed 106 people so far, according to Chinese officials.
There are now 4515 confirmed cases (27 January).
The United States has warned against travel to China while many companies, such as Facebook, are keeping its employees from China.
Markets around the world took a knock due to concerns about the accelerating spread of the virus and how it may impact economic output.
In 2003, during the Sars outbreak, air traffic in Asia fell by 45%.
Wuhan – a city of 11 million people – is still under lockdown.
Refile Moloto interviewed Michelle October, a South African teaching English in Tianjin, China.
Things are OK as long as I wear my mask… A lot of things are shut down. Restaurants are closed. Bars are closed. If you take the subway you have to wear a mask. If you get into a cab, the driver is wearing a mask – you are urged to do so too as well. Grocery stores are open, but way less so…Michelle October, English teacher - China
I took a train yesterday… it's now shut down. Right now, I’m not sure if flights are going in and out… The festival has been shut down. It’s pretty bad. I’m trying to get a flight…Michelle October, English teacher - China
They [the government] have been handling things really, really well. Every mall that you enter – if it's open – they check your temperature… As soon as they [the government] make a decision, you hear about it…Michelle October, English teacher - China
Nobody is messing around. People are staying indoors… I’m not panicking. I’m anxious about travel but other than that, I’m fine.Michelle October, English teacher - China
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
