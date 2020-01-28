[IN PICS] All-female crew joins fire line for very first time in Noordhoek blaze
It was all hands on deck on Monday when Cape Town's first-ever, all-female firefighting crew joined the efforts to contain the Noordhoek wetlands blaze.
In December, CapeTalk reported on the all-female crew that graduated from a special programme established by a local academy and NCC Environmental Services.
RELATED: Cape's first-ever, all-female firefighting crew raring to go
Made up of 15 young women, the crew joined the fire line for the very first time on Monday, according to NCC Wildfires.
Below are some images of the female firefighters, as posted by NCC Wildfires on Twitter.
More from Local
Money-hungry sealman forces dept to consider removing seals at Hout Bay Harbour
The seals at Hout Bay Harbour could be taken to the Two Oceans Aquarium because of illegal-feeders accused of harassing tourists.Read More
Stellenbosch University bans alcohol from residences
"There are incidents we can’t ignore. We need a timeout," explains Pieter Kloppe (Director at the Centre for Student Communities).Read More
'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend
Nissan says the group consistently lied about being settled in another country and recent threats lead to SAHRC withdrawing help.Read More
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister
EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation.Read More
Fed up with police inaction over train fires? Lodge a complaint with ombudsman
The WC Police Ombudsman is busy with an inquiry into SAPS' 'inability' to catch culprits. The deadline for submissions is Friday.Read More
Newlands Spring will be temporarily closed for repairs
Cape Town residents are encouraged to use an alternative water collection site while Newlands Spring is closed for maintenance.Read More
New law on 0% blood-alcohol limit for drivers to be strictly enforced, says FARR
Zero-tolerance for drunk drivers is the way to go, says the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research.Read More
I haven't gotten a cent - Cape Town's retired noon gunner becries pension delays
It's been almost five months since Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas fired the canon on Signal Hill for the last time.Read More
Journo exposing dodgy Lottery deals says Minister Patel must act
Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is behind some of the exposés that have uncovered Lottery grants linked to fraud and nepotism.Read More
If I have debt, I must service it – Unisa in response to rioting students
Student riots and striking staff – it’s been a violent start to Unisa’s year. Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Lusani Netshitomboni.Read More