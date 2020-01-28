[IN PICS] All-female crew joins fire line for very first time in Noordhoek blaze

It was all hands on deck on Monday when Cape Town's first-ever, all-female firefighting crew joined the efforts to contain the Noordhoek wetlands blaze.

In December, CapeTalk reported on the all-female crew that graduated from a special programme established by a local academy and NCC Environmental Services.

Made up of 15 young women, the crew joined the fire line for the very first time on Monday, according to NCC Wildfires.

Below are some images of the female firefighters, as posted by NCC Wildfires on Twitter.

All-female wildfire crew takes on Noordhoek wetlands blaze. Image: NCCWildfires/Charl Steenkamp

