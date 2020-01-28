[WATCH LIVE] Family and friends gather for Enock Mpianzi's memorial
Pupils, staff and surrounding schools have gathered at Parktown Boys High School’s memorial hall to pay tribute to #EnockMpianzi pic.twitter.com/4Jl4BSUhFo— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 28, 2020
Pupils, staff and surrounding schools have gathered at Parktown Boys High School’s memorial hall to pay tribute to Enock.
The teenager is being remembered at a memorial service at Parktown Boys' High on Tuesday.
Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi had these moving words from the podium:
Since Friday, our hearts might beat, but they beat differently.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
Lesufi says it has been extremely difficult searching for answers for families and conveying to them messages of condolence.
As I have said on many occasions, it is becoming normal for me to issue death certificates rather than issue report cards.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
Watch the video below:
More from Local
Money-hungry sealman forces dept to consider removing seals at Hout Bay Harbour
The seals at Hout Bay Harbour could be taken to the Two Oceans Aquarium because of illegal-feeders accused of harassing tourists.Read More
Stellenbosch University bans alcohol from residences
"There are incidents we can’t ignore. We need a timeout," explains Pieter Kloppe (Director at the Centre for Student Communities).Read More
'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend
Nissan says the group consistently lied about being settled in another country and recent threats lead to SAHRC withdrawing help.Read More
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister
EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation.Read More
Fed up with police inaction over train fires? Lodge a complaint with ombudsman
The WC Police Ombudsman is busy with an inquiry into SAPS' 'inability' to catch culprits. The deadline for submissions is Friday.Read More
Newlands Spring will be temporarily closed for repairs
Cape Town residents are encouraged to use an alternative water collection site while Newlands Spring is closed for maintenance.Read More
New law on 0% blood-alcohol limit for drivers to be strictly enforced, says FARR
Zero-tolerance for drunk drivers is the way to go, says the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research.Read More
I haven't gotten a cent - Cape Town's retired noon gunner becries pension delays
It's been almost five months since Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas fired the canon on Signal Hill for the last time.Read More
Journo exposing dodgy Lottery deals says Minister Patel must act
Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is behind some of the exposés that have uncovered Lottery grants linked to fraud and nepotism.Read More
If I have debt, I must service it – Unisa in response to rioting students
Student riots and striking staff – it’s been a violent start to Unisa’s year. Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Lusani Netshitomboni.Read More