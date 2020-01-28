[WATCH LIVE] Family and friends gather for Enock Mpianzi's memorial

Pupils, staff and surrounding schools have gathered at Parktown Boys High School’s memorial hall to pay tribute to #EnockMpianzi pic.twitter.com/4Jl4BSUhFo — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 28, 2020

Pupils, staff and surrounding schools have gathered at Parktown Boys High School’s memorial hall to pay tribute to Enock.

The teenager is being remembered at a memorial service at Parktown Boys' High on Tuesday.

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi had these moving words from the podium:

Since Friday, our hearts might beat, but they beat differently. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

Lesufi says it has been extremely difficult searching for answers for families and conveying to them messages of condolence.

As I have said on many occasions, it is becoming normal for me to issue death certificates rather than issue report cards. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

