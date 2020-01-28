Brian Molefe fails to pay back the millions he illegally got from Eskom

Brian Molefe hasn’t repaid a cent of the millions of rands he owes to the Eskom pension and provident funds (EPPF).

Almost six months ago, the Constitutional Court dismissed Molefe’s attempts to appeal the order forcing him to pay back the money.

Molefe must return more than R10 million which the EPPF unlawfully paid him (he was awarded more than R30 million in employee benefits).

Trade union Solidarity fought to get the money back as the EPPF initially refused.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Anton Van Der Bijl, Head of the Labour Legal Department at Solidarity.

He’s only postponing the inevitable… we foresee that he will go through legal processes and legal gymnastics to postpone paying … but in the end, he will most certainly pay back that amount. Anton Van Der Bijl, Head of the Labour Legal Department - Solidarity

If the EPPF is successful, Mr Molefe still has the opportunity to go to the High Court. But he won’t get any relief from the High Court… Anton Van Der Bijl, Head of the Labour Legal Department - Solidarity

