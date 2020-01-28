Is Duduzane Zuma entering the political fray? Here's what some people think
Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma has been attending several African National Congress (ANC) events of late in a move that could be seen as boosting his political profile.
Duduzane Zuma's increased visibility at rallies and other ANC events has sparked online discussions about his possible future in political leadership.
Many have weighed in on the debate.
Watch the space. A STAR is rising. pic.twitter.com/0LRfX2L7nm— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) January 25, 2020
Duduzane Zuma is aggressively entering direct ANC politics.— Bo Mbindwane (@mbindwane) January 25, 2020
Interesting to watch.
This Duduzane Zuma siphithiphithi brewing there in the ANC is going to be interesting. I have no doubt his sudden "visibility" at ANC events has some tongues wagging amongst leaders. And boy does he show up, bodyguards & all. It's quite a spectacle really. Funny country this.— Lukhona (@LukhonaMnguni) January 27, 2020
Incoming President; Duduzane Zuma arriving at Port Shepstone Stadium pic.twitter.com/GxzsH36gGb— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) January 26, 2020
I was walking with Duduzane Zuma in Dubai and everywhere we went ladies even those wearing hijabs turned around looking at him, when you have it, you have it. He has his daddy’s charm, charisma & humility.— Gayton McKenzie (@G_XCON) January 28, 2020
If we want to capture imagination of young people in our country Mncebo and Duduzani has to be part of plan. pic.twitter.com/Ou8138UXVK— Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) January 27, 2020
I asked this about Cyril Ramaphosa, now I’m going to ask it about Duduzane. Why would he want to get into politics?— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) January 26, 2020
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says Duduzane's alleged links to state capture should disqualify him from leading or representing the ANC.
However, he says the governing party has long been used as a platform for tainted individuals to reinvent themselves.
It's an indictment on the ANC itself that people accused of wrong-doing find refuge in the ANC and use the party as a platform to reinvent themselves.Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst at University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
It's part of what I call, in South Africa, the ability of people to reinvent themselves into new roles.Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst at University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa says Duduzane should play a role in the ANC Youth League alongside the likes of Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini.
He adds that the children of ANC struggle stalwarts must join the ranks of the party and not rely on the legacy of their parents.
They must not rely on the work that was done by their mothers or fathers. They must be able to stand alone. I think this is what comrade Duduzane.Andile Lungisa, ANC councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
