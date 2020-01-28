Hike electricity prices by 17% in March or South Africa may collapse - Eskom

The ailing state-owned utility is fighting tooth and nail to get longsuffering electricity consumers to pay 17% more for their intermittent supply of power.

It wants this tariff hike from March this year, warning about the supposed consequences of waiting.

Genuinely, it is a national crisis… there is a very real risk that if we have to wait until the start of 2021/2022 financial year, the country may have collapsed by then. Matthew Chaskalson, legal representative - Eskom

Nersa didn’t follow the regulations… that is what we are trying to share to the public… Nersa did not apply its own methodology… Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, regulations general manager – Eskom

… When Eskom has limited funds, it has to prioritise its decisions. It’s likely that some of the maintenance or build decisions had to be reprioritized and did not happen… Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, regulations general manager – Eskom

