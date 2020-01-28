Cell C has defaulted on the payment of interest on a R2.7-billion loan.

This was due in December 2019, along with interest and capital repayments related to bilateral loan facilities with Nedbank, China Development Bank, the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

It's not yet tickets for them - there's a little bit of life left in this thing, but I do think it's all coming down now to planned recapitalisation they've been talking about for at least a year now. Duncan McLeod, Author - TechCentral

I think the fact that it was late to market played a role. Vodacom and MTN had first mover advantage. Cell C also made major strategic blunders, so it's a combination of both. I don't think we should discount Telkom. We know Cell C rejected their overtures recently but if I was Telkm I'd try to get a deal done. Duncan McLeod, Author - TechCentral

I was a bit surprised at the extent of shareholder sales in Blue Label today. The share price was down about 12% . Duncan McLeod, Author - TechCentral

This article first appeared on 702 : Is it tickets for Cell C after defaulting on repayments on a R2.7-billion loan?