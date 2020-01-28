Edcon chief intervenes on Twitter, does what bosses should do

In an unusual move for a CEO in SA, Ed­con’s Grant Pat­ti­son has jumped in and responded directly to customer complaints on Twitter.

“Our cus­tomer con­tact cen­tre has been badly out­sourced for the past sev­eral years”, he said, adding that it would be in­sourced at the end of Jan­uary.

“We be­lieve ser­vice lev­els will im­prove as we take con­trol again,” he said.

That does not seem the norm, whether in SA or other parts of the world. So kudos to Edcon's CEO. Brendon Bairstow-Klopper, customer experience specialist - nlighten

I suppose at the very core of a CEO's job, if a customer is not their job, whose job is it? Particularly in dealing with an irate customer reaching out to you on a social media platform. He personally responded to a customer's tweet - as a customer, imagine how that would make you feel. He did not dismiss the customer's feelings, he acknowledged his frustration - and demonstrated genuine empathy. Brendon Bairstow-Klopper, customer experience specialist - nlighten

Edgars store. Picture: EWN

