The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?

28 January 2020 8:05 PM
by
Tags:
Heroes and Zeroes
consol glass
vanish stain remover
andry rice
An advertising and branding expert chooses his favourite and least favourite advertisements of the week.

Consol glass is the hero commercial of the week.

Andy Rice, branding expert, talks about the effectiveness of sonic branding in commercials.

He is not impressed by an advertisement for a stain remover though - and feels the ad should just well... Vanish.

Listen to the full interview about this week's advertisements, below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?


28 January 2020 8:05 PM
by
Tags:
Heroes and Zeroes
consol glass
vanish stain remover
andry rice

