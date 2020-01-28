Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?
Consol glass is the hero commercial of the week.
Andy Rice, branding expert, talks about the effectiveness of sonic branding in commercials.
He is not impressed by an advertisement for a stain remover though - and feels the ad should just well... Vanish.
Listen to the full interview about this week's advertisements, below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?
