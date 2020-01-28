Consol glass is the hero commercial of the week.

Andy Rice, branding expert, talks about the effectiveness of sonic branding in commercials.

He is not impressed by an advertisement for a stain remover though - and feels the ad should just well... Vanish.

Listen to the full interview about this week's advertisements, below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?