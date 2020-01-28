Meet Kirsten Landman, the first woman from Africa to finish Dakar rally on bike

South Africans Kirsten Landman and Taye Perry are the first African women to complete the gruelling race on bikes.

Kirsten Landman holds Dakar Rally medal. Image: Facebook

Landman, a 28-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal, spoke to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her achievement and the tough challenges she had to overcome along the way.

After a life-threatening crash in 2013 that put her in a coma for 11 days, Landman thought her bike racing days were over.

But she fought against her fears and post-traumatic stress to make a heroic comeback, fulfiling her dream of finishing the world’s toughest offroad race.

