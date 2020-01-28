CapeTalk Moonstruck Summer Beach Festival with Simply Asia

Your favourite shore-side festival is back! The Annual Moonstruck Beach Festival, with Simply Asia brings music and moonlight magic to the beach.





On Saturday, 15 February 2020, CapeTalk and Simply Asia celebrate some of your favourite and most talented legends at the 2020 Moonstruck Summer Beach Concert on Clifton 4th.

We'll be paying tribute to some of the music icons of our time by rocking to the biggest hits of our generation and soaking up the coolest vibes in the Cape.

Savour a seaside breeze infused with delicious notes of Authentic Asian cuisine, as you revel in the majestic melodies.





SIMPLY ASIA

AUTHENTIC THAI. MADE SIMPLE.



Get to Clifton 4th Beach, Saturday 15 February, and enjoy a free and fun moonlit affair for everyone.Moonstruck 2020 with Simply Asia. Authentic Thai. Made Simple.Only on CapeTalk.

Think Thai for a change, Think Simply Asia – South Africa’s trendiest Thai food and noodle bar.



Exotic taste sensations that leave us wanting more is something we’ve come to expect from our favourite Thai brand. Simply Asia is the dining alternative that immediately springs to mind when craving delectable and colourful cuisine. Known for being bold and flavoursome with a harmonious blend of spices, Thai food is equally satisfying to the palette, eyes and sense of smell.



A healthy, soul pleasing meal selection has become all the rage these days and what better way to explore exciting new tastes then getting lost in a journey of the finest ingredients in Thai cuisine.



Our Simply Asia Thai Food and Noodle Bar chefs receive extensive training in the preparation of each authentic dish to ensure the highest quality and consistency of food across all Simply Asia restaurants.



Authentic, healthy, fresh and delectable are just a few words that enthusiastic diners use to describe our meals. Come and enjoy rich flavours and exciting new culinary experiences with us - think Thai, think Simply Asia.



