Trump's Middle East deal would give Palestine 'less power than a Bantustan'

The Middle East is once again on a knife-edge, ironically because of a 'peace plan' announcement made by President Donald Trump has announced a 'peace plan' for the middle east which calls for the establishment of a state of Palestine with a capital in East Jerusalem.

The U.S. will open an embassy in the new Palestinian capital and make a $50billion in investment in Palestine and create 1 million jobs.

But Palestinian leaders have slammed the deal with protests beginning on Tuesday.

To look at the impact of this deal, Refilwe Moloto talks to Naeem Jeenah, Executive Director, Afro-Middle East Centre.

Israel would control a unified Jerusalem as its capital and none of the contentious West Bank settlements would be uprooted.

The notion of it being a peace plan is quite ridiculous. Certainly, Palestinians don't think so. More like an annexation plan. Naeem Jeenah, Executive Director - Afro-Middle East Centre

if implemented, Palestinians would get 9% of British mandate Palestine - as Palestine was in 1947, he explains.

An entity that would be less than a Bantustan, have less powers than Bophuthatswana did in South Africa. Naeem Jeenah, Executive Director - Afro-Middle East Centre

Jeenah describes what the lay of the land would look like in this formulation.

It would consist of non-contiguous enclaves with bridges connecting them scattered throughout the West Bank, while Israel will maintain control over security, borders, airspace, aquifers, coastline and electromagnetic spectrum of Palestine. It is not really a state.. Naeem Jeenah, Executive Director - Afro-Middle East Centre

I don't even think that Trump thinks that this will be accepted. In his unveiling, he said he does not think Palestinians would accept it, but said ultimately they will - meaning if we put enough pressure on them that they won't have a choice. Naeem Jeenah, Executive Director - Afro-Middle East Centre

He says Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are 'barreling through this policy'.

Palestinian political factions have been meeting and issues a united response to this which is unusual among Palestinian political factions these days, and we might see different forms of resistance from them. Naeem Jeenah, Executive Director - Afro-Middle East Centre

