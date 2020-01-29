SA teen takes prosthetic invention to global science stage
Grade 12 learner Farida Cajee has been selected to represent South Africa at the International Science Fair in Taiwan.
Cajee, a pupil from Hoërskool Schweizer-Reneke in the North West, will be showcasing her award-winning prosthetic invention at the science fair.
RELATED: SA teen invents cost-efficient prosthetic hand that uses mind control tech
Last year, she won the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists with her mind-controlled, 3-D printed prosthetic hand.
Cajee and fellow young scientist Miné Steenkamp, from Hoërskool Douglas in Kimberley, were chosen to represent SA and showcase their work on the international stage.
Cajee says she is looking forward to immersing herself in both the cultural and academic experience during her trip abroad.
The 18-year-old has encouraged other aspiring scientists not to give up on their dreams.
I actually didn't believe it when I got the email. It took me a while understand that I'm actually getting a chance to represent South Africa.Farida Cajee, pupil at Schweizer-Reneke High
I'm super excited to be going overseas and to hold my flag high and keep the country's name as high as we can because our country needs it.Farida Cajee, pupil at Schweizer-Reneke High
How does her mind-controlled 3D-printed prosthetic hand work? Cajee explains below.
It was 3D-printed using a single-use plastic like Coke bottles and plastic bags.Farida Cajee, pupil at Schweizer-Reneke High
I took a brain stimulation game that I used to play on my phone and I used it to control this prosthetic hand.Farida Cajee, pupil at Schweizer-Reneke High
I took an electroencephalogram (EEG) headset and I coded the brain signals that get read from the user into movement that gets carried out.Farida Cajee, pupil at Schweizer-Reneke High
The science fair takes place from 3 February to 7 February at the National Taiwan Science Education Center in Taipei.
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
