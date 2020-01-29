If I have debt, I must service it – Unisa in response to rioting students
Scores of students at Unisa’s campus in Pietermaritzburg blockaded a road with burning tyres and garbage on Monday.
They are upset that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) refuses to fund students who perform poorly.
Students are also demanding the cancellation of historical debt and the shutting down of the institution until their demands are met.
They also want Unisa to allow indebted students to register and the university to issue academic records and certificates to those with outstanding fees.
They have promised to keep protesting.
Police shot teargas and rubber bullets into the crowd of students.
Teargas and rubber bullets have been fired on students @unisa in Durban. #NSFAS2020 is the reason for the protest. @SASCO_KZN leader here Emmanuel Shangase says they will be protesting all week. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/5cus7IEBMg— Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) January 27, 2020
In related news, lecturers and admin staff at Unisa are on strike, demanding a 9% increase.
The university is offering 6%.
The latest available inflation rate (December 2019) is 4%.
Student leaders at Unisa have criticised the strike as selfish.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Lusani Netshitomboni, acting director of communications at Unisa.
If you are a student and you owe the university an amount… you will be allowed to register. That is a non-issue. It has been resolved… The strike [by lecturers and admin staff] has an impact on registration. Of course, that has aggrieved the students… We encourage students to register online… Our systems are fully functional.Dr Lusani Netshitomboni, acting director of communications - Unisa
If I have a debt, I have to service it… You sign an acknowledgement of debt form, then we allow you to register…Dr Lusani Netshitomboni, acting director of communications - Unisa
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Local
Money-hungry sealman forces dept to consider removing seals at Hout Bay Harbour
The seals at Hout Bay Harbour could be taken to the Two Oceans Aquarium because of illegal-feeders accused of harassing tourists.Read More
Stellenbosch University bans alcohol from residences
"There are incidents we can’t ignore. We need a timeout," explains Pieter Kloppe (Director at the Centre for Student Communities).Read More
'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend
Nissan says the group consistently lied about being settled in another country and recent threats lead to SAHRC withdrawing help.Read More
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister
EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation.Read More
Fed up with police inaction over train fires? Lodge a complaint with ombudsman
The WC Police Ombudsman is busy with an inquiry into SAPS' 'inability' to catch culprits. The deadline for submissions is Friday.Read More
Newlands Spring will be temporarily closed for repairs
Cape Town residents are encouraged to use an alternative water collection site while Newlands Spring is closed for maintenance.Read More
New law on 0% blood-alcohol limit for drivers to be strictly enforced, says FARR
Zero-tolerance for drunk drivers is the way to go, says the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research.Read More
I haven't gotten a cent - Cape Town's retired noon gunner becries pension delays
It's been almost five months since Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas fired the canon on Signal Hill for the last time.Read More
Journo exposing dodgy Lottery deals says Minister Patel must act
Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is behind some of the exposés that have uncovered Lottery grants linked to fraud and nepotism.Read More
SA teen takes prosthetic invention to global science stage
Science whiz Farida Cajee is one of two South African pupils jetting off to Taiwan to show off her award-winning project.Read More
More from Business
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'
The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff.Read More
Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the world?
How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity.Read More
Report: 'South Africa now has the worst unemployment crisis in the world'
Right now, 10.3 million South Africans are actively looking for a job but can’t find one, according to a new report.Read More
Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis
The drivers are saying, “This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?”Read More
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert
Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece.Read More
Can’t afford medical aid? Enter the Oyi medical card (it even pays for sangomas)
Proudly South African fintech firm Oyi has created a prepaid medical card to plug a huge gap in the market.Read More
Journo exposing dodgy Lottery deals says Minister Patel must act
Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is behind some of the exposés that have uncovered Lottery grants linked to fraud and nepotism.Read More
Affordable housing, social housing, gap housing - how it works
We need to understand the principle of affordable housing versus social housing - versus gap housing.Read More
Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?
An advertising and branding expert chooses his favourite and least favourite advertisements of the week.Read More
Edcon chief intervenes on Twitter, does what bosses should do
When should a company chief jump in on social media when there's a problem with his company's service delivery?Read More