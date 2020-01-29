Journo exposing dodgy Lottery deals says Minister Patel must act

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel is facing increased pressure to fire the board of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

This comes amid several investigative reports exposing alleged fraud, corruption and nepotism linked to multimillion-rand Lottery grants.

News agency GroundUp has been exposing a string of dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands, which has led to the NLC COO Phillemon Letwaba filing a lawsuit against the publication.

Investigative journalist Ray Joseph has written extensively for GroundUp and says whistleblowers have played a crucial role in uncovering the stories because the NLC has not been forthcoming.

It's been very difficult because the National Lotteries Commission is not really forthcoming with information, as a colleague of mine says, they are as transparent as a toilet window. Ray Joseph, investigative journalist

I don't understand why Minister Ebrahim Patel has not acted on this. There's certainly sufficient proof. Ray Joseph, investigative journalist

He details some of the stories most recent stories, including how the Lottery allegedly paid millions of rands to the company directed by the NLC COO’s wife and other dubious Lottery-funded projects using shelf companies.

