Journo exposing dodgy Lottery deals says Minister Patel must act
Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel is facing increased pressure to fire the board of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
This comes amid several investigative reports exposing alleged fraud, corruption and nepotism linked to multimillion-rand Lottery grants.
News agency GroundUp has been exposing a string of dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands, which has led to the NLC COO Phillemon Letwaba filing a lawsuit against the publication.
Investigative journalist Ray Joseph has written extensively for GroundUp and says whistleblowers have played a crucial role in uncovering the stories because the NLC has not been forthcoming.
It's been very difficult because the National Lotteries Commission is not really forthcoming with information, as a colleague of mine says, they are as transparent as a toilet window.Ray Joseph, investigative journalist
I don't understand why Minister Ebrahim Patel has not acted on this. There's certainly sufficient proof.Ray Joseph, investigative journalist
He details some of the stories most recent stories, including how the Lottery allegedly paid millions of rands to the company directed by the NLC COO’s wife and other dubious Lottery-funded projects using shelf companies.
Click here to read all the GroundUp stories exposing apparently dodgy Lottery deals.
Listen to the full discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Business
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'
The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff.Read More
Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the world?
How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity.Read More
Report: 'South Africa now has the worst unemployment crisis in the world'
Right now, 10.3 million South Africans are actively looking for a job but can’t find one, according to a new report.Read More
Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis
The drivers are saying, “This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?”Read More
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert
Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece.Read More
Can’t afford medical aid? Enter the Oyi medical card (it even pays for sangomas)
Proudly South African fintech firm Oyi has created a prepaid medical card to plug a huge gap in the market.Read More
If I have debt, I must service it – Unisa in response to rioting students
Student riots and striking staff – it’s been a violent start to Unisa’s year. Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Lusani Netshitomboni.Read More
Affordable housing, social housing, gap housing - how it works
We need to understand the principle of affordable housing versus social housing - versus gap housing.Read More
Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?
An advertising and branding expert chooses his favourite and least favourite advertisements of the week.Read More
Edcon chief intervenes on Twitter, does what bosses should do
When should a company chief jump in on social media when there's a problem with his company's service delivery?Read More
More from Local
Money-hungry sealman forces dept to consider removing seals at Hout Bay Harbour
The seals at Hout Bay Harbour could be taken to the Two Oceans Aquarium because of illegal-feeders accused of harassing tourists.Read More
Stellenbosch University bans alcohol from residences
"There are incidents we can’t ignore. We need a timeout," explains Pieter Kloppe (Director at the Centre for Student Communities).Read More
'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend
Nissan says the group consistently lied about being settled in another country and recent threats lead to SAHRC withdrawing help.Read More
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister
EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation.Read More
Fed up with police inaction over train fires? Lodge a complaint with ombudsman
The WC Police Ombudsman is busy with an inquiry into SAPS' 'inability' to catch culprits. The deadline for submissions is Friday.Read More
Newlands Spring will be temporarily closed for repairs
Cape Town residents are encouraged to use an alternative water collection site while Newlands Spring is closed for maintenance.Read More
New law on 0% blood-alcohol limit for drivers to be strictly enforced, says FARR
Zero-tolerance for drunk drivers is the way to go, says the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research.Read More
I haven't gotten a cent - Cape Town's retired noon gunner becries pension delays
It's been almost five months since Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas fired the canon on Signal Hill for the last time.Read More
If I have debt, I must service it – Unisa in response to rioting students
Student riots and striking staff – it’s been a violent start to Unisa’s year. Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Lusani Netshitomboni.Read More
SA teen takes prosthetic invention to global science stage
Science whiz Farida Cajee is one of two South African pupils jetting off to Taiwan to show off her award-winning project.Read More