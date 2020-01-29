I haven't gotten a cent - Cape Town's retired noon gunner becries pension delays
Cape Town's retired noonday gunner Dudley Malgas says he's yet to receive his pension, five months after retiring.
Malgas officially retired in September last year after serving 22 years as the city’s most iconic gunner.
But instead of enjoying retirement, he says he's been struggling to get straight answers from the Government Employees Pension Fund.
He was informed that he would be paid out after three months and planned his life according to when he expected the funds to be released.
But five months later, an emotional Malgas says he's had to rely on financial support from friends and family because he is without a steady income.
I was assured that the payout would be after three months. I had so many ideas of what I wanted to do.Dudley Malgas
Nearly five months later, I haven't received a cent from the government.Dudley Malgas
The man explains that he has been forced to put his business ideas on hold, including plans to offer guided tours through the city.
Malgas describes his difficult ordeal having to chase for answers about when he will get his money.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
WATCH: Cape Town's noon gunner fires his final round before retiring last year
