'Mkhwebane comes out all guns blazing and won't be held accountable'
The Democratic Alliance chief whip Natasha Mazzone chats to Refilwe Moloto about the party's strong views on the need to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) or Hawks is conducting a complaint of perjury by organisation Accountability Now against Mkhwebane, and on Wednesday, she said she would not provide a warning statement to the Hawks.
The comments made by the advocate yesterday afternoon go a very long way in showing that certainly the advocate has never enjoyed having her conduct scrutinised and that she intends to fight tooth and nail to avoid being held accountable.Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - Democratic Alliance
Mazzone expresses concern.
She is not the first South African who has fought for her day in court and then done everything in her power not to have it.Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - Democratic Alliance
She says it is positive that Parliament's inquiry, such as this one, is transparent and open to the public.
So the fact that the advocate is now claiming that constitutionally Parliament has been delinquent, that is very disturbing in the way that the advocate understands the law.Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - Democratic Alliance
Section 194 of the Constitution says the National Assembly must set up its own rules to enable it to look at the fit and proper capacity of any chapter 9 institution office holder, explains Mazzone.
And the Rules Committee of Parliament is in the process of setting up a committee to investigate the matter.
So while the DA respects and fights to uphold the independence of these chapter 9 institutions, it does not mean they are beyond criticism or scrutiny.Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - Democratic Alliance
Mazzone says Mkhwebane refuses to answer for her actions.
Advocate Mkhwebane comes out all guns blazing if there is any criticism.Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - Democratic Alliance
Mazzone says at this stage she has not discussed the issue with any other political party.
Ethically that could be a very wrong thing to do considering we have not established the committee yet.Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - Democratic Alliance
But I am very pleased the Rules Committee of Parliament acted very swiftly and acted in a manner I felt was in the best interests of South Africa.Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - Democratic Alliance
She says the rules set up are constitutionally sound and can give action to Section 194 of the Constitution.
All political parties have until 7 February 2020 to nominate representatives to serve on the panel.
The panel then has 30 days to conduct its initial inquiry and report back to Parliament.
Listen to the interview below:
