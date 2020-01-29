Can’t afford medical aid? Enter the Oyi medical card (it even pays for sangomas)

The Oyi medical card is a savings card, restricted to medical spending, that allows private access to healthcare.

All doctors and pharmacies accept them; you are not limited to a networked service provider.

Members may use it to pay for medical services such as scans, tests, physiotherapy, biokinetics, psychology, etc.

There’s no waiting period and no claiming; access is immediate.

Oyi aims the card mainly at employers with staff members not covered by medical aid.

Members may choose how much money they load on the card – whether monthly or as a lump sum.

The card can also complement an existing medical aid.

Savings may be used towards copayments.

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Tami Ngalo, CEO of Oyi.

You can use it for the entire household! You can go to doctors, pharmacies, optometrists and, even, sangomas… It’s available to the people on the street or employers… Tami Ngalo, CEO - Oyi

The money is safe… the funds are in good hands! Tami Ngalo, CEO - Oyi

We built the product from the ground up. It’s our technology - 100% South African! Tami Ngalo, CEO - Oyi

The monthly administration fee is R20 per month… There’s no minimum balance… We don’t offer interest, but we’re working on something… Tami Ngalo, CEO - Oyi

