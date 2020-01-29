Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis

(Also, read: "Lagos to become the world’s largest city with a population of 100 million".)

Lagos is banning motorcycle taxis – known as okadas in Nigeria’s chaotic business capital.

The ban takes effect on 1 February.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons (user: Olasunkanmiariyo)

Motorcycle taxis would be barred from operating on 40 bridges and flyovers of business districts Victoria Island and Lagos Island.

Also, they will not be allowed to operate in Apapa – where the largest port operates and Ikeja, home to the international airport.

Motorcycles with engines larger than 200cc are not affected by the ban.

There are about eight million motorcycle taxi drivers in Nigeria.

More than 600 fatalities involving okadas has been reported in Lagos between 2016 and 2019, according to authorities.

Lagos has a vehicle density of 740 vehicles per kilometre, one of the highest in the world.

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

The drivers are saying, ‘This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?’ JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent

There’s no doubt, they are dangerous! But there’s also no doubt that the daily commute in this city of 20 million will be grossly compromised by this ban. JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below.