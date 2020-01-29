Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis

Streaming issues? Report here
Stand In CapeTalk BW 500x500
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the Couch with Leigh Meinert - Midwifery and Dying Conference
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leigh Meinert - Co-Founder of Soulfull Collective
Today at 14:07
Advice: Manage your Household - Style and Design
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 06:45
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clementine Mosimane - Actor
Tomorrow at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Tomorrow at 11:05
PROFILE-Ragmah Jappie-Brand Feka
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation. 29 January 2020 6:02 PM
Motsepe apologises for 'Africa loves Trump' remark, social media divided (again) Patrice Motsepe faced a twitter backlash when he expressed Africa's 'love' for America and Trump to the US leader in Davos.. 29 January 2020 3:38 PM
View all World
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Meet Kirsten Landman, the first woman from Africa to finish Dakar rally on bike The Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is the toughest motorsport race in the world. Landman describes her journey to the finish line. 28 January 2020 4:21 PM
NBA legend Kobe Bryant (41) dies in helicopter crash with daughter (13) Bryant – one of the greatest basketball players ever – was flying in dense fog which grounded the LAPD’s helicopters. 27 January 2020 8:19 AM
View all Sport
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend Nissan says the group consistently lied about being settled in another country and recent threats lead to SAHRC withdrawing help. 30 January 2020 8:06 AM
Kids need legal help at school? There's free legal aid for learners at hand Shinaaz Speelman Chamber of Legal Students at UWC describes the pro bono help they provide to learners. 30 January 2020 7:26 AM
View all Politics
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece. 29 January 2020 12:39 PM
Government bans cheap medical aids 'to avoid competition for NHI at low-end' It’s a blow to lower-income people with access to quality private healthcare, laments Jasson Urbach (Free Market Foundation). 28 January 2020 11:34 AM
View all Opinion
Stellenbosch University bans alcohol from residences "There are incidents we can’t ignore. We need a timeout," explains Pieter Kloppe (Director at the Centre for Student Communities). 30 January 2020 11:51 AM
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation. 29 January 2020 6:02 PM
Fed up with police inaction over train fires? Lodge a complaint with ombudsman The WC Police Ombudsman is busy with an inquiry into SAPS' 'inability' to catch culprits. The deadline for submissions is Friday. 29 January 2020 4:43 PM
View all Local
Kids need legal help at school? There's free legal aid for learners at hand Shinaaz Speelman Chamber of Legal Students at UWC describes the pro bono help they provide to learners. 30 January 2020 7:26 AM
Your phone isn't secretly listening, but you oughta check those privacy settings Is your cellphone eavesdropping on you? 29 January 2020 5:10 PM
New law on 0% blood-alcohol limit for drivers to be strictly enforced, says FARR Zero-tolerance for drunk drivers is the way to go, says the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research. 29 January 2020 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the world? How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity. 29 January 2020 7:15 PM
Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis The drivers are saying, “This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?” 29 January 2020 12:54 PM
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece. 29 January 2020 12:39 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
World

Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis

29 January 2020 12:54 PM
by
Tags:
Nigeria
Lagos
Abongile Nzelenzele
JJ Cornish
motorcycle taxi
okada
Victoria Island
Lagos Island
Apapa
Ikeja
The drivers are saying, “This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?”

(Also, read: "Lagos to become the world’s largest city with a population of 100 million".)

Lagos is banning motorcycle taxis – known as okadas in Nigeria’s chaotic business capital.

The ban takes effect on 1 February.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons (user: Olasunkanmiariyo)

Motorcycle taxis would be barred from operating on 40 bridges and flyovers of business districts Victoria Island and Lagos Island.

Also, they will not be allowed to operate in Apapa – where the largest port operates and Ikeja, home to the international airport.

Motorcycles with engines larger than 200cc are not affected by the ban.

There are about eight million motorcycle taxi drivers in Nigeria.

More than 600 fatalities involving okadas has been reported in Lagos between 2016 and 2019, according to authorities.

Lagos has a vehicle density of 740 vehicles per kilometre, one of the highest in the world.

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

The drivers are saying, ‘This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?’

JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent

There’s no doubt, they are dangerous! But there’s also no doubt that the daily commute in this city of 20 million will be grossly compromised by this ban.

JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


29 January 2020 12:54 PM
by
Tags:
Nigeria
Lagos
Abongile Nzelenzele
JJ Cornish
motorcycle taxi
okada
Victoria Island
Lagos Island
Apapa
Ikeja

More from Africa

vanessa-nakate-facebookjpg

Ugandan climate activist accuses media of racism after Davos photo crop

25 January 2020 11:54 AM

WEF youth climate delegate Vanessa Nakate was cropped out of a group pic with her white peers, also featuring Greta Thunberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

37bf0912-feaf-45c6-a91d-7d6f973ae058.jpg

Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'

25 January 2020 10:12 AM

The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Isabel dos Santos

'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country'

21 January 2020 11:49 AM

A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

education-africa-girl-child-literacy-school-learning-knowledge-teaching-123rf

'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'

21 January 2020 10:59 AM

If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malawi.jpg

Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid

20 January 2020 9:49 AM

"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200108-uia-edjpg

Iran admits Ukrainian airliner was shot down 'unintentionally'

11 January 2020 11:46 AM

Missiles accidentally fired by the Iranian military caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane that left no survivors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hitched-series-hey-ellenpng

Meet the Durban doccie filmmakers who hitchhiked to LA to meet Ellen DeGeneres

10 January 2020 4:21 PM

They met Ellen, sat in her audience and had their 'Hitched' documentary aired on the Discovery Channel. This is their story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

goma-drc-plane-sandf-Darren Olivier-Twitterjfif

[PICS] SANDF sends technical team to investigate SA Air Force plane crash in DRC

10 January 2020 11:29 AM

A technical team is being sent to the DRC to investigate what caused a SANDF military plane to crash land at the Goma airport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

elephants-kruger20190729-0302jpg

Botswana bans hunters who shot dead a research elephant and destroyed its collar

19 December 2019 11:44 AM

Two hunters who shot and killed a research elephant in Botswana and then destroyed its collar to bury any evidence are now banned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ice cream cone melting hot warm weather scoop summer ice-cream

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 11:05 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Growth

'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'

30 January 2020 10:14 AM

The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140113KlausSchwab .jpg

Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the world?

29 January 2020 7:15 PM

How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

homeless-teen-boy-streets-beggar-poverty-123rf

Report: 'South Africa now has the worst unemployment crisis in the world'

29 January 2020 2:16 PM

Right now, 10.3 million South Africans are actively looking for a job but can’t find one, according to a new report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tender.jpg

Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert

29 January 2020 12:39 PM

Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-consulting-with-patient-jpg

Can’t afford medical aid? Enter the Oyi medical card (it even pays for sangomas)

29 January 2020 11:36 AM

Proudly South African fintech firm Oyi has created a prepaid medical card to plug a huge gap in the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181018-ebrahimpateljpg

Journo exposing dodgy Lottery deals says Minister Patel must act

29 January 2020 10:56 AM

Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is behind some of the exposés that have uncovered Lottery grants linked to fraud and nepotism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police shooting at Unisa students

If I have debt, I must service it – Unisa in response to rioting students

29 January 2020 10:16 AM

Student riots and striking staff – it’s been a violent start to Unisa’s year. Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Lusani Netshitomboni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140218Delft-housing-project.jpg

Affordable housing, social housing, gap housing - how it works

28 January 2020 8:27 PM

We need to understand the principle of affordable housing versus social housing - versus gap housing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-8jpg

Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?

28 January 2020 8:05 PM

An advertising and branding expert chooses his favourite and least favourite advertisements of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

a27faxkm-400x400jpg

Edcon chief intervenes on Twitter, does what bosses should do

28 January 2020 7:13 PM

When should a company chief jump in on social media when there's a problem with his company's service delivery?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

trevor-noah-insta-picjpg

Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates

30 January 2020 10:38 AM

Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zmkhizejpg

Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister

29 January 2020 6:02 PM

EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

patrice-motsepe-africa-rainbow-capital-arcjpg

Motsepe apologises for 'Africa loves Trump' remark, social media divided (again)

29 January 2020 3:38 PM

Patrice Motsepe faced a twitter backlash when he expressed Africa's 'love' for America and Trump to the US leader in Davos..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yellow Crane Tower-Wuhan-City-China-world-123rf

Under quarantine in Wuhan: 'I haven't left my apartment in six days'

29 January 2020 12:26 PM

'They risked their own lives and dropped off food for us' relates SA teacher living in the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

farida-cajeejpg

SA teen takes prosthetic invention to global science stage

29 January 2020 10:10 AM

Science whiz Farida Cajee is one of two South African pupils jetting off to Taiwan to show off her award-winning project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scientist-chemicals-hazardous-materials-virus-quarantine-disease-mask-123rf

'I’m anxious. Nobody is messing around. People are staying indoors'

28 January 2020 10:09 AM

“Things are OK if I wear a mask. It’s pretty bad. I’m trying to get a flight,” says Michelle October, a SA teacher in China.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200127kobejpg

NBA legend Kobe Bryant (41) dies in helicopter crash with daughter (13)

27 January 2020 8:19 AM

Bryant – one of the greatest basketball players ever – was flying in dense fog which grounded the LAPD’s helicopters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

arizona-dept-public-safetypng

Dead wrong! Driver bust for using carpool lane with fake skeleton as passenger

26 January 2020 3:20 PM

An Arizona man dressed up a fake skeleton in the back seat to fool the traffic cops, but didn't do a very convincing job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vanessa-nakate-facebookjpg

Ugandan climate activist accuses media of racism after Davos photo crop

25 January 2020 11:54 AM

WEF youth climate delegate Vanessa Nakate was cropped out of a group pic with her white peers, also featuring Greta Thunberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

37bf0912-feaf-45c6-a91d-7d6f973ae058.jpg

Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'

25 January 2020 10:12 AM

The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'

Business Opinion Politics

'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend

Politics Local

Report: 'South Africa now has the worst unemployment crisis in the world'

Business

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Frank Chikane testifies at Neil Aggett inquiry

30 January 2020 10:30 AM

Cosatu on using workers’ pensions for SOEs: ‘It’s an investment, not a bailout’

30 January 2020 10:20 AM

Eskom: There's a high risk of load shedding tonight

30 January 2020 9:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA