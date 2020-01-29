Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis
(Also, read: "Lagos to become the world’s largest city with a population of 100 million".)
Lagos is banning motorcycle taxis – known as okadas in Nigeria’s chaotic business capital.
The ban takes effect on 1 February.
Motorcycle taxis would be barred from operating on 40 bridges and flyovers of business districts Victoria Island and Lagos Island.
Also, they will not be allowed to operate in Apapa – where the largest port operates and Ikeja, home to the international airport.
Motorcycles with engines larger than 200cc are not affected by the ban.
There are about eight million motorcycle taxi drivers in Nigeria.
More than 600 fatalities involving okadas has been reported in Lagos between 2016 and 2019, according to authorities.
Lagos has a vehicle density of 740 vehicles per kilometre, one of the highest in the world.
Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.
The drivers are saying, ‘This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?’JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent
There’s no doubt, they are dangerous! But there’s also no doubt that the daily commute in this city of 20 million will be grossly compromised by this ban.JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Africa
Ugandan climate activist accuses media of racism after Davos photo crop
WEF youth climate delegate Vanessa Nakate was cropped out of a group pic with her white peers, also featuring Greta Thunberg.Read More
Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'
The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA.Read More
'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country'
A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ.Read More
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'
If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!Read More
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid
"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.Read More
Iran admits Ukrainian airliner was shot down 'unintentionally'
Missiles accidentally fired by the Iranian military caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane that left no survivors.Read More
Meet the Durban doccie filmmakers who hitchhiked to LA to meet Ellen DeGeneres
They met Ellen, sat in her audience and had their 'Hitched' documentary aired on the Discovery Channel. This is their story.Read More
[PICS] SANDF sends technical team to investigate SA Air Force plane crash in DRC
A technical team is being sent to the DRC to investigate what caused a SANDF military plane to crash land at the Goma airport.Read More
Botswana bans hunters who shot dead a research elephant and destroyed its collar
Two hunters who shot and killed a research elephant in Botswana and then destroyed its collar to bury any evidence are now banned.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
More from Business
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'
The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff.Read More
Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the world?
How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity.Read More
Report: 'South Africa now has the worst unemployment crisis in the world'
Right now, 10.3 million South Africans are actively looking for a job but can’t find one, according to a new report.Read More
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert
Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece.Read More
Can’t afford medical aid? Enter the Oyi medical card (it even pays for sangomas)
Proudly South African fintech firm Oyi has created a prepaid medical card to plug a huge gap in the market.Read More
Journo exposing dodgy Lottery deals says Minister Patel must act
Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is behind some of the exposés that have uncovered Lottery grants linked to fraud and nepotism.Read More
If I have debt, I must service it – Unisa in response to rioting students
Student riots and striking staff – it’s been a violent start to Unisa’s year. Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Lusani Netshitomboni.Read More
Affordable housing, social housing, gap housing - how it works
We need to understand the principle of affordable housing versus social housing - versus gap housing.Read More
Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?
An advertising and branding expert chooses his favourite and least favourite advertisements of the week.Read More
Edcon chief intervenes on Twitter, does what bosses should do
When should a company chief jump in on social media when there's a problem with his company's service delivery?Read More
More from World
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates
Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal.Read More
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister
EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation.Read More
Motsepe apologises for 'Africa loves Trump' remark, social media divided (again)
Patrice Motsepe faced a twitter backlash when he expressed Africa's 'love' for America and Trump to the US leader in Davos..Read More
Under quarantine in Wuhan: 'I haven't left my apartment in six days'
'They risked their own lives and dropped off food for us' relates SA teacher living in the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.Read More
SA teen takes prosthetic invention to global science stage
Science whiz Farida Cajee is one of two South African pupils jetting off to Taiwan to show off her award-winning project.Read More
'I’m anxious. Nobody is messing around. People are staying indoors'
“Things are OK if I wear a mask. It’s pretty bad. I’m trying to get a flight,” says Michelle October, a SA teacher in China.Read More
NBA legend Kobe Bryant (41) dies in helicopter crash with daughter (13)
Bryant – one of the greatest basketball players ever – was flying in dense fog which grounded the LAPD’s helicopters.Read More
Dead wrong! Driver bust for using carpool lane with fake skeleton as passenger
An Arizona man dressed up a fake skeleton in the back seat to fool the traffic cops, but didn't do a very convincing job.Read More
Ugandan climate activist accuses media of racism after Davos photo crop
WEF youth climate delegate Vanessa Nakate was cropped out of a group pic with her white peers, also featuring Greta Thunberg.Read More
Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'
The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA.Read More