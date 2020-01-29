Newlands Spring will be temporarily closed for repairs
The Newlands Spring water collection point will be temporarily closed for repairs and maintenance in February.
The City of Cape Town says the site will undergo maintenance of the drainage system and paving.
The collection point will be closed-off from 3 February to 14 February 2020 and is expected to reopen on Saturday 15 February from 5am.
The Newlands Spring became an important facility for Capetonians at the height of water restrictions in 2018. Many have continued to rely on it.
While it is temporarily closed, the City has suggested the Bradwell Spring as an alternative.
It's situated on the corner of Upper Buitenkant and Ludlow Streets in Vredehoek and is open seven days a week, from 5am to 11pm with security on site.
