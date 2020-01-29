Motsepe apologises for 'Africa loves Trump' remark, social media divided (again)
Patrice Motsepe's sparked a fresh twitter storm after apologising for unilaterally declaring Africa's love for US President Donald Trump.
His statement during a dinner with Trump at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, sparked widespread anger on social media.
What is Mr Motsepe saying entlek? 🥺🥺pic.twitter.com/tuWPfpZ511— K G A L E M A N G ® (@ThePlugConnec) January 24, 2020
The mining magnate has taken note of South Africans' and Africans' cry of "who gave you the right", releasing an apology via the Motsepe Foundation.
I have a duty to listen to these differing views and would like to apologise. I do not have the right to speak on behalf of anybody except myself.Patrice Motsepe, CEO - African Rainbow Minerals
(Read the full statement here)
Statement by Dr Patrice Motsepe on his remarks to President Donald Trump at Davos dinner.— Motsepe Foundation (@MotsepeFoundtn) January 28, 2020
Full Story: https://t.co/qfllGkKd2U pic.twitter.com/FpZd5W3agl
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was amongst those who posted a positive response, but not all aggrieved tweeps were as forgiving.
On behalf of myself and all of you twittermantarians in Africa and diaspora i accept motsepe apology ✊👏— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 28, 2020
#PatriceMotsepe must buy atleast mielie meal for every household in SA.. surely he can afford they might consider his apology 🤣🤣— o'Bie GooVaDia (@Banaboy25) January 29, 2020
Use some of that 💴 to buy some sense #PatriceMotsepe money can’t let you apologize your way out of that statement! #dafuq— E Meeks (@Mr_Bay_County) January 29, 2020
I heard #PatriceMotsepe has apologised hope he learnt a lesson. He must neva do such thing again and buy Trump friendship in our name... he is on yellow card. Mzansi is not about Sbari but principles not self proclaimed spokesperson @ParliamentofRSA— T-Man Shandu (@Tman_Shandu) January 28, 2020
Motsepe said he made the remarks in part to encourage discussions between the Trump administration and African political and business leaders.
More from World
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates
Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal.Read More
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister
EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation.Read More
Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis
The drivers are saying, “This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?”Read More
Under quarantine in Wuhan: 'I haven't left my apartment in six days'
'They risked their own lives and dropped off food for us' relates SA teacher living in the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.Read More
SA teen takes prosthetic invention to global science stage
Science whiz Farida Cajee is one of two South African pupils jetting off to Taiwan to show off her award-winning project.Read More
'I’m anxious. Nobody is messing around. People are staying indoors'
“Things are OK if I wear a mask. It’s pretty bad. I’m trying to get a flight,” says Michelle October, a SA teacher in China.Read More
NBA legend Kobe Bryant (41) dies in helicopter crash with daughter (13)
Bryant – one of the greatest basketball players ever – was flying in dense fog which grounded the LAPD’s helicopters.Read More
Dead wrong! Driver bust for using carpool lane with fake skeleton as passenger
An Arizona man dressed up a fake skeleton in the back seat to fool the traffic cops, but didn't do a very convincing job.Read More
Ugandan climate activist accuses media of racism after Davos photo crop
WEF youth climate delegate Vanessa Nakate was cropped out of a group pic with her white peers, also featuring Greta Thunberg.Read More
Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'
The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA.Read More
More from Politics
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'
The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff.Read More
'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend
Nissan says the group consistently lied about being settled in another country and recent threats lead to SAHRC withdrawing help.Read More
Kids need legal help at school? There's free legal aid for learners at hand
Shinaaz Speelman Chamber of Legal Students at UWC describes the pro bono help they provide to learners.Read More
Fed up with police inaction over train fires? Lodge a complaint with ombudsman
The WC Police Ombudsman is busy with an inquiry into SAPS' 'inability' to catch culprits. The deadline for submissions is Friday.Read More
Hawks 'shocked' by Public Protector Mkhwebane's accusations
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi and Prof. Pierre de Vos respond to claims that Hawks are playing politics, removal process unlawful.Read More
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert
Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece.Read More
'Mkhwebane comes out all guns blazing and won't be held accountable'
DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone says the current Public Protector intends to fight tooth and nail to avoid being held accountable.Read More
Trump's Middle East deal would give Palestine 'less power than a Bantustan'
It consists of non-contiguous enclaves with bridges connecting them scattered throughout the West Bank says expert Naeem Jeenah.Read More
Is Duduzane Zuma entering the political fray? Here's what some people think
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni comments on the Duduzane Zuma "siphithiphithi" that he says is brewing - and what it could mean.Read More
Government bans cheap medical aids 'to avoid competition for NHI at low-end'
It’s a blow to lower-income people with access to quality private healthcare, laments Jasson Urbach (Free Market Foundation).Read More