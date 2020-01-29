Motsepe apologises for 'Africa loves Trump' remark, social media divided (again)

Patrice Motsepe's sparked a fresh twitter storm after apologising for unilaterally declaring Africa's love for US President Donald Trump.

His statement during a dinner with Trump at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, sparked widespread anger on social media.

The mining magnate has taken note of South Africans' and Africans' cry of "who gave you the right", releasing an apology via the Motsepe Foundation.

I have a duty to listen to these differing views and would like to apologise. I do not have the right to speak on behalf of anybody except myself. Patrice Motsepe, CEO - African Rainbow Minerals

Statement by Dr Patrice Motsepe on his remarks to President Donald Trump at Davos dinner.



Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was amongst those who posted a positive response, but not all aggrieved tweeps were as forgiving.

Motsepe said he made the remarks in part to encourage discussions between the Trump administration and African political and business leaders.