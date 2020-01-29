Streaming issues? Report here
Motsepe apologises for 'Africa loves Trump' remark, social media divided (again)

29 January 2020 3:38 PM
by
Tags:
Donald Trump
Davos
Patrice Motsepe
Motsepe Foundation
WEF 2020
Africa loves Donald Trump
Patrice Motsepe faced a twitter backlash when he expressed Africa's 'love' for America and Trump to the US leader in Davos..

Patrice Motsepe's sparked a fresh twitter storm after apologising for unilaterally declaring Africa's love for US President Donald Trump.

His statement during a dinner with Trump at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, sparked widespread anger on social media.

The mining magnate has taken note of South Africans' and Africans' cry of "who gave you the right", releasing an apology via the Motsepe Foundation.

I have a duty to listen to these differing views and would like to apologise. I do not have the right to speak on behalf of anybody except myself.

Patrice Motsepe, CEO - African Rainbow Minerals

(Read the full statement here)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was amongst those who posted a positive response, but not all aggrieved tweeps were as forgiving.

Motsepe said he made the remarks in part to encourage discussions between the Trump administration and African political and business leaders.


