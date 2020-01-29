Fed up with police inaction over train fires? Lodge a complaint with ombudsman

It's a question asked over and over again - why is the South African Police Service (SAPS) seemingly unable to bring to book the perpetrators responsible for setting trains alight and causing millions of rands' worth of damage, not to mention creating a transport nightmare for commuters.

RELATED: [VIDEO] Six coaches destroyed in latest Cape Town train fire - Metrorail

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz requested an investigation in November last year, following the destruction of 18 coaches at Cape Town Station.

It's being led by Western Cape Police Ombudsman JJ Brand and the deadline for public submissions is now only two days away.

RELATED: 'Indications of accelerants used' as 18 carriages lost in morning Metrorail fire

Fritz says he's unable to give figures, but says local government is excited that "quite a number of people" have made submissions.

He wants more people to add their voices to the investigation and explains what they're looking for.

Many people for example say they've given police information around the train attacks. If they can put that information in a formal submission to say where, when and at which police station they provided that information. Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape

General Brand is really very serious to get to the bottom of all this. Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape

The investigation is into the inability of the South African Police to actually get anyone responsible for setting those coaches alight. The whole issue is to assist the ombudsman in getting to the bottom of it. Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape

Fritz states that they've followed up with SAPS to find out what's happening in the case of the November Cape Town station fire where two suspects were arrested and appeared in court.

However, he says, not much concrete information is forthcoming.

The answers we are getting are not good enough from the police. Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape

Is this an indictment of our police intelligence that no-one ever could be arrested with I think now more than R80m in damage... That's part of the investigation so that we can make some very serious recommendations to the national minister. Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape

Submissions can be delivered by hand (marked for attention JJ Brand) to the sixth floor of the NBS Waldorf Building, 80 St George's Mall in the city centre.

The email address for submissions is ombudsman@wcpo.gov.za.

The deadline is Friday, 31 January.

For more info, listen to the conversation below: