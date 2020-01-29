Fed up with police inaction over train fires? Lodge a complaint with ombudsman

Streaming issues? Report here
Stand In CapeTalk BW 500x500
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the Couch with Leigh Meinert - Midwifery and Dying Conference
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leigh Meinert - Co-Founder of Soulfull Collective
Today at 14:07
Advice: Manage your Household - Style and Design
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 06:45
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clementine Mosimane - Actor
Tomorrow at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Tomorrow at 11:05
PROFILE-Ragmah Jappie-Brand Feka
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation. 29 January 2020 6:02 PM
Motsepe apologises for 'Africa loves Trump' remark, social media divided (again) Patrice Motsepe faced a twitter backlash when he expressed Africa's 'love' for America and Trump to the US leader in Davos.. 29 January 2020 3:38 PM
View all World
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Meet Kirsten Landman, the first woman from Africa to finish Dakar rally on bike The Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is the toughest motorsport race in the world. Landman describes her journey to the finish line. 28 January 2020 4:21 PM
NBA legend Kobe Bryant (41) dies in helicopter crash with daughter (13) Bryant – one of the greatest basketball players ever – was flying in dense fog which grounded the LAPD’s helicopters. 27 January 2020 8:19 AM
View all Sport
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend Nissan says the group consistently lied about being settled in another country and recent threats lead to SAHRC withdrawing help. 30 January 2020 8:06 AM
Kids need legal help at school? There's free legal aid for learners at hand Shinaaz Speelman Chamber of Legal Students at UWC describes the pro bono help they provide to learners. 30 January 2020 7:26 AM
View all Politics
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece. 29 January 2020 12:39 PM
Government bans cheap medical aids 'to avoid competition for NHI at low-end' It’s a blow to lower-income people with access to quality private healthcare, laments Jasson Urbach (Free Market Foundation). 28 January 2020 11:34 AM
View all Opinion
Stellenbosch University bans alcohol from residences "There are incidents we can’t ignore. We need a timeout," explains Pieter Kloppe (Director at the Centre for Student Communities). 30 January 2020 11:51 AM
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation. 29 January 2020 6:02 PM
Fed up with police inaction over train fires? Lodge a complaint with ombudsman The WC Police Ombudsman is busy with an inquiry into SAPS' 'inability' to catch culprits. The deadline for submissions is Friday. 29 January 2020 4:43 PM
View all Local
Kids need legal help at school? There's free legal aid for learners at hand Shinaaz Speelman Chamber of Legal Students at UWC describes the pro bono help they provide to learners. 30 January 2020 7:26 AM
Your phone isn't secretly listening, but you oughta check those privacy settings Is your cellphone eavesdropping on you? 29 January 2020 5:10 PM
New law on 0% blood-alcohol limit for drivers to be strictly enforced, says FARR Zero-tolerance for drunk drivers is the way to go, says the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research. 29 January 2020 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the world? How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity. 29 January 2020 7:15 PM
Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis The drivers are saying, “This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?” 29 January 2020 12:54 PM
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece. 29 January 2020 12:39 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
Politics

Fed up with police inaction over train fires? Lodge a complaint with ombudsman

29 January 2020 4:43 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
SAPS
Metrorail
Western Cape police ombudsman
Cape Metrorail fires
JJ Brand
The WC Police Ombudsman is busy with an inquiry into SAPS' 'inability' to catch culprits. The deadline for submissions is Friday.

It's a question asked over and over again - why is the South African Police Service (SAPS) seemingly unable to bring to book the perpetrators responsible for setting trains alight and causing millions of rands' worth of damage, not to mention creating a transport nightmare for commuters.

RELATED: [VIDEO] Six coaches destroyed in latest Cape Town train fire - Metrorail

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz requested an investigation in November last year, following the destruction of 18 coaches at Cape Town Station.

It's being led by Western Cape Police Ombudsman JJ Brand and the deadline for public submissions is now only two days away.

RELATED: 'Indications of accelerants used' as 18 carriages lost in morning Metrorail fire

Fritz says he's unable to give figures, but says local government is excited that "quite a number of people" have made submissions.

He wants more people to add their voices to the investigation and explains what they're looking for.

Many people for example say they've given police information around the train attacks. If they can put that information in a formal submission to say where, when and at which police station they provided that information.

Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape

General Brand is really very serious to get to the bottom of all this.

Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape

The investigation is into the inability of the South African Police to actually get anyone responsible for setting those coaches alight. The whole issue is to assist the ombudsman in getting to the bottom of it.

Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape

Fritz states that they've followed up with SAPS to find out what's happening in the case of the November Cape Town station fire where two suspects were arrested and appeared in court.

However, he says, not much concrete information is forthcoming.

The answers we are getting are not good enough from the police.

Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape

Is this an indictment of our police intelligence that no-one ever could be arrested with I think now more than R80m in damage... That's part of the investigation so that we can make some very serious recommendations to the national minister.

Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape

Submissions can be delivered by hand (marked for attention JJ Brand) to the sixth floor of the NBS Waldorf Building, 80 St George's Mall in the city centre.

The email address for submissions is ombudsman@wcpo.gov.za.

The deadline is Friday, 31 January.

For more info, listen to the conversation below:


29 January 2020 4:43 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
SAPS
Metrorail
Western Cape police ombudsman
Cape Metrorail fires
JJ Brand

More from Local

seal-harbour-ocean-coast-123rf

Money-hungry sealman forces dept to consider removing seals at Hout Bay Harbour

30 January 2020 12:07 PM

The seals at Hout Bay Harbour could be taken to the Two Oceans Aquarium because of illegal-feeders accused of harassing tourists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

female-students-party-young-girls-women-fashion-beer-drinking-booze-youth-123rf

Stellenbosch University bans alcohol from residences

30 January 2020 11:51 AM

"There are incidents we can’t ignore. We need a timeout," explains Pieter Kloppe (Director at the Centre for Student Communities).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031refugeesgif

'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend

30 January 2020 8:06 AM

Nissan says the group consistently lied about being settled in another country and recent threats lead to SAHRC withdrawing help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zmkhizejpg

Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister

29 January 2020 6:02 PM

EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180123-newlands-springedjpg

Newlands Spring will be temporarily closed for repairs

29 January 2020 2:32 PM

Cape Town residents are encouraged to use an alternative water collection site while Newlands Spring is closed for maintenance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roadblock beaufort-westjpg

New law on 0% blood-alcohol limit for drivers to be strictly enforced, says FARR

29 January 2020 1:15 PM

Zero-tolerance for drunk drivers is the way to go, says the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190830-noon-gun-edjpg

I haven't gotten a cent - Cape Town's retired noon gunner becries pension delays

29 January 2020 11:40 AM

It's been almost five months since Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas fired the canon on Signal Hill for the last time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181018-ebrahimpateljpg

Journo exposing dodgy Lottery deals says Minister Patel must act

29 January 2020 10:56 AM

Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is behind some of the exposés that have uncovered Lottery grants linked to fraud and nepotism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police shooting at Unisa students

If I have debt, I must service it – Unisa in response to rioting students

29 January 2020 10:16 AM

Student riots and striking staff – it’s been a violent start to Unisa’s year. Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Lusani Netshitomboni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

farida-cajeejpg

SA teen takes prosthetic invention to global science stage

29 January 2020 10:10 AM

Science whiz Farida Cajee is one of two South African pupils jetting off to Taiwan to show off her award-winning project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Growth

'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'

30 January 2020 10:14 AM

The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031refugeesgif

'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend

30 January 2020 8:06 AM

Nissan says the group consistently lied about being settled in another country and recent threats lead to SAHRC withdrawing help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sad depressed school boy bullying lonely 123rflifestyle 123rfeducation 123rf

Kids need legal help at school? There's free legal aid for learners at hand

30 January 2020 7:26 AM

Shinaaz Speelman Chamber of Legal Students at UWC describes the pro bono help they provide to learners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

patrice-motsepe-africa-rainbow-capital-arcjpg

Motsepe apologises for 'Africa loves Trump' remark, social media divided (again)

29 January 2020 3:38 PM

Patrice Motsepe faced a twitter backlash when he expressed Africa's 'love' for America and Trump to the US leader in Davos..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Hawks 'shocked' by Public Protector Mkhwebane's accusations

29 January 2020 2:32 PM

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi and Prof. Pierre de Vos respond to claims that Hawks are playing politics, removal process unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tender.jpg

Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert

29 January 2020 12:39 PM

Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

'Mkhwebane comes out all guns blazing and won't be held accountable'

29 January 2020 12:04 PM

DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone says the current Public Protector intends to fight tooth and nail to avoid being held accountable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wall between the occupied palestinian territory’s and Israel 123rfpolitcs 123rf

Trump's Middle East deal would give Palestine 'less power than a Bantustan'

29 January 2020 9:26 AM

It consists of non-contiguous enclaves with bridges connecting them scattered throughout the West Bank says expert Naeem Jeenah.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dudu

Is Duduzane Zuma entering the political fray? Here's what some people think

28 January 2020 3:31 PM

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni comments on the Duduzane Zuma "siphithiphithi" that he says is brewing - and what it could mean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical doctor checking blood pressure

Government bans cheap medical aids 'to avoid competition for NHI at low-end'

28 January 2020 11:34 AM

It’s a blow to lower-income people with access to quality private healthcare, laments Jasson Urbach (Free Market Foundation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'

Business Opinion Politics

'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend

Politics Local

Report: 'South Africa now has the worst unemployment crisis in the world'

Business

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Frank Chikane testifies at Neil Aggett inquiry

30 January 2020 10:30 AM

Cosatu on using workers’ pensions for SOEs: ‘It’s an investment, not a bailout’

30 January 2020 10:20 AM

Eskom: There's a high risk of load shedding tonight

30 January 2020 9:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA