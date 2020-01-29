Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister
While hundreds of foreign nationals are being evacuated from Wuhan, the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China, South Africa has made no moves to follow suit.
EWN's Mia Lindeque reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told a news briefing there is no need to evacuate the 35 South African citizens living in the city "at this point" after he'd been assured of this by representatives of the Chinese foreign minister on Monday.
Earlier, a South African teacher living in Wuhan told CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies that she is too scared to step out of her apartment building.
RELATED: Under quarantine in Wuhan: 'I haven't left my apartment in six days'
At Wednesday's briefing, Mkhize assured South Africans that the health department is adequately prepared to deal with a coronavirus outbreak.
Lindeque describes the emergency operating centre that's been set up - she says it is on alert mode and will spring into full action if a case is detected within our borders.
A suspected case has been reported in Zambia.
As soon as there's a detected case this centre will then kick into full gear and people will be sitting at all those computers checking how it is spreading through the country. That will be monitored for 24 hours, seven days a week.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
The NICD [National Institute for Communicable Diseases] is in constant contact with other countries on the continent to monitor their points of entry.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
They have given us the assurance that they have their finger on the pulse and the NICD obviously with any case that will come through Africa they [test results] will obviously be sent to our laboratories to check and to assist wherever we can.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
Listen to the update here:
