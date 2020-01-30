Kids need legal help at school? There's free legal aid for learners at hand
A few years ago a group of UWC law students set up a service for learners facing disciplinary action at their schools.
It provides a much-needed service for families who cannot afford legal counsel and provides the aw students with real-life cases to work with.
The concept has proved so successful that it has spread to other universities around the country to meet the demand, and there is a new generation of law students taking over as the original founders are now graduating.
As the 2020 school year has now started to settle, Refilwe Moloto chats to Shanaaz Speelman, director at the Chamber of Legal Students at UWC about the work they do to help learners.
Speelman's passion for her work shines through and her desire to help and give back.
Take a listen to her inspiring interview below:
