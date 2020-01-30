'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend
Refugees have been holed up in the Central Methodist Church on greenmarket Square in Cape Town's CBD since October last year after they claimed they were facing imminent danger to their lives due to xenophobic attacks.
Reverend Chris Nissan of the South African Human Rights Council (SAHRC)has been a prominant figure assising them and now explains to Refilwe Moloto how the two groups within the church split.
I got a message in late December that they have suspended their leader.Reverend Chris Nissen - SAHRC
He was asked by the group to then get the Gift of the Givers back and the health department, which he did.
What was the split about?
I think it was a power play that was there from the beginning and issues of money were involved.Reverend Chris Nissen - SAHRC
He says he was also told that people bringing food on Christmas were chased away by some, and others then complained about a poor leadership style.
Both leaders have been arrested at times, Papi Sukami for robbery and JP Balous on 8 counts of alleged assault.
They have been consistently telling lies that they are going to be settled in another country - consistently after the UNHRC has been saying to them you are not going to be resettled as a group...you can only be resettled on an individual basis.Reverend Chris Nissen - SAHRC
He says South Africa has one of the best refugee and asylum seeker policies in the world.
And they need to go back to the communities they come from because some still have their houses there. And the fact is, the only option for them is safer integration.Reverend Chris Nissen - SAHRC
He says this is the consistent message conveyed to the groups in the church.
When he came into court the day before yesterday...he saw me and he said to me, Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you, and was accusing me of dividing the group.Reverend Chris Nissen - SAHRC
He says one of his supporters explained the threats were because Nissen is consistently reporting to the media that the group must go back to their homes and engage in safer integration - and for them, this is not an option.
Anybody who disagrees with them, they chase away.Reverend Chris Nissen - SAHRC
The SAHRC has decided on this basis to withdraw assistance.
It feels unsafe and the commission said if these people are so ungrateful then walk away.Reverend Chris Nissen - SAHRC
But I still maintain there are destitute people there, people who came under false promises that they will go to Canada. That's not going to happen. They told us they gave up their jobs, rental space and are now sitting.Reverend Chris Nissen - SAHRC
Listen to the interview with Chris Nissen below:
