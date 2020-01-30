Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates

South African comedian Trevor Noah has just confirmed that he'll be stepping on the court with tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as well as billionaire businessman Bill Gates.

Noah and Nadal will team up against Federer and Gates as part of the "Match for Africa" next Friday.

Tickets for the charity game immediately sold out within minutes in September last year.

The Emmy-winning US television host has warned his opponents that South Africa will be on his side when the match takes place at Cape Town Stadium on 7 February.

Noah took to Twitter on Wednesday letting his challengers know that he was geared up for the game.