5 ethical guidelines for wildife animal interaction
There are a number of places that allow one to get up close and personal with animals such as lion cubs, cheetahs, and elephants, while others get you to encounter dolphins and seals.
The South African Tourism Services Association (Satsa) released a set of guidelines in October 2019, to try and ensure that these encounters are done in a responsible and ethical manner.
However, a number of media reports have stated that a blanket ban will be coming into play.
Refilwe Moloto chats to Natalia Rosa, chair of the Satsa Animal Interactions Committee, to better understand the intentions behind the guidelines.
Powers says the debate around animal interaction has escalated globally especially in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.
There is quite a backlash against animal interactions...and the reputation of South Africa as a destination that is very wildlife-based is at stake.Natalia Rosa, Chairperson - SATSA Animal Interactions Committee
SATSA, therefore, decided to conduct an in-depth collaborative study of facilities that ran animal interaction programmes.
A toolkit and guidelines were the result and are presented as a voluntary ethical framework that can be used, she says.
There are certain questions that tourists and tour guide operators can answer and then decide whether or not they want to support an establishment that has animal interaction.Natalia Rosa, Chairperson - SATSA Animal Interactions Committee
SATSA has identified 5 areas that are unacceptable to its ethical guidelines:
1. Performing animals
2. Tactile interactions with all wild animals
3. Walking with predators or elephants
4. tactile interaction with predators or elephants or cetaceans
5. The riding of wild animals
Listen to the interview below:
