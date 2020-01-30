Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch - Music/Sport
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Genevieve Lentz - International Table Tennis Umpire at ...
Today at 14:07
Advice - Health & Wellness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Alison Richards
Tomorrow at 07:10
Protest & Strikes: Expectations for the 2020 Academic Year
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Prof Ahmed Bawa
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gerhardi Odendaal - Event Organiser at Cape Town 10s
Ted Faulkner - Bass Player at For the Kinks and Country
Tomorrow at 08:50
The Sun Met
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gareth Flusk - Head of Sponsorship at Sun International
Tomorrow at 09:05
Affordable Housing
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gary White - Lecturer In Urban Studies at University of Pretoria
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: Peugeot 108 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Khulekani Dumisa
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
5 ethical guidelines for wildife animal interaction

30 January 2020 12:27 PM
by
Tags:
SATSA
animal interactions
SA Tourism Services Association released a set of guidelines to ensure encounters are done in a responsible and ethical manner.

There are a number of places that allow one to get up close and personal with animals such as lion cubs, cheetahs, and elephants, while others get you to encounter dolphins and seals.

The South African Tourism Services Association (Satsa) released a set of guidelines in October 2019, to try and ensure that these encounters are done in a responsible and ethical manner.

However, a number of media reports have stated that a blanket ban will be coming into play.

Refilwe Moloto chats to Natalia Rosa, chair of the Satsa Animal Interactions Committee, to better understand the intentions behind the guidelines.

Powers says the debate around animal interaction has escalated globally especially in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

There is quite a backlash against animal interactions...and the reputation of South Africa as a destination that is very wildlife-based is at stake.

Natalia Rosa, Chairperson - SATSA Animal Interactions Committee

SATSA, therefore, decided to conduct an in-depth collaborative study of facilities that ran animal interaction programmes.

A toolkit and guidelines were the result and are presented as a voluntary ethical framework that can be used, she says.

There are certain questions that tourists and tour guide operators can answer and then decide whether or not they want to support an establishment that has animal interaction.

Natalia Rosa, Chairperson - SATSA Animal Interactions Committee

SATSA has identified 5 areas that are unacceptable to its ethical guidelines:

1. Performing animals

2. Tactile interactions with all wild animals

3. Walking with predators or elephants

4. tactile interaction with predators or elephants or cetaceans

5. The riding of wild animals

Listen to the interview below:


