Money-hungry sealman forces dept to consider removing seals at Hout Bay Harbour

The Department of Environmental Affairs says it may have to relocate seals at the Hout Bay Harbour as they are illegally fed and face ongoing exploitation.

The department's oceans and coast enforcement boss Tots Dlulane says officials have long battled with illegal feeders at the harbour.

Dlulane explains that the department is considering moving the seals to the Two Oceans Aquarium.

The best thing would be to remove those seals, then they don't have seals to feed. Tots Dlulane, National director of oceans and coast enforcement - Department of Environmental Affairs

We are engaging the aquarium in Cape Town to find a way of removing the seals. Tots Dlulane, National director of oceans and coast enforcement - Department of Environmental Affairs

Capetonians have complained about an infamous Hout Bay sealman who feeds fish to seals in the harbour and charges tourists to have pictures taken with them.

It's alleged that the sealman threatens tourists if they refuse to pay him for the snaps.

What he is engaging in is not allowed. Tots Dlulane, National director of oceans and coast enforcement - Department of Environmental Affairs

Dlulane says at least eight illegal seal-feeders have been arrested in previous operations. They were found guilty and fined.

However, he says new feeders crop up after arrests are made.

Further more, Dlulane says fisheries control officers deployed to Hout Bay have been threatened by the local community.

Unfortunately, we run operation, we arrest them [and] tomorrow there are new faces... We are planning further operations. Tots Dlulane, National director of oceans and coast enforcement - Department of Environmental Affairs

The feeding of seals is illegal and in contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act.

A number of callers from across the Cape shared their opinions about the sealman and his 'feeding show'.

Surely that man should be faced with a fine or criminal charges. Michelle, Newlands resident

