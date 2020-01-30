Bikers helping to address scourge of school bullying

Is your child being bullied at school? Imagine the effect of 200 bikers arriving at the school with her one morning.

This is what Bikers against Bullies South Africa Africa (Babsa) occasionally does to support the victims of bullying and also to create awareness around the scourge.

They also try to reach out to the bullies and find out what problems at home are driving them to this behaviour, says vice president David Kolm.

Babsa is the South African chapter of a global organisation started 15 years ago by an American father whose daughter was being bullied.

A father asked the question, if I can save the life of one child what would it be worth to me? And he very quickly came to the answer that you can't really put value on a child's life. David Kolm, Vice president, Bikers Against Bullies SA

The local offshoot was started in October 2018 with the realisation that the problem is just as big in South Africa as in other countries, if not bigger.

Kolm relates how it snowballed after a group of bikers got together to escort a child to school and then gave a talk there.

Now, we are actually booked to go to schools on weekends, during the week, where we get on our bikes, go to the school.... We split the school up into age groups and we specifically address bullying with those kids. David Kolm, Vice president, Bikers Against Bullies SA

It's very clear that kids don't understand why they are being bullied. If you address that issue there are other things that come to light... If you get to the bully, you get to the core reasons why that child is bullying. David Kolm, Vice president, Bikers Against Bullies SA

Kolm says what typically emerges is that bullies are themselves being bullied in households where sexual and/or substance abuse takes place.

The child then transplants that behaviour to the school environment, picking on peers.

Kolm says there is still a "trouble-makers" stigma attached to bikers, which means they have to be careful if they decide to support a child by escorting her to school, which they only do in the odd case.

The first step is to get permission:

If you take a child to school and you don't follow the proper channels it's very easy to fall into that stigma of 'oh boy, these guys are here to cause trouble'... Usually we have meetings with the school beforehand and we tell them about this child we've been approached about by the parents David Kolm, Vice president, Bikers Against Bullies SA

When you pitch up with a bunch of bikes at a school you're going to get those kids' attention on you and that's the perfect opportunity to make use of it to create awareness around bullying and abuse and everything like that in general. David Kolm, Vice president, Bikers Against Bullies SA

The bikers also bring along a horse, yes "a real-life one" when they are addressing younger kids.

Us bikers, we come across as these rough-and-tough okes, but we got small hearts. We care. We care more than people actually realise... Once you can get that perception over to the perpetrator, a lot of things happen... When he starts opening up to you and you start addressing the problems he's struggling with in life, you immediately change that child's life. David Kolm, Vice president, Bikers Against Bullies SA

Find out more on their Facebook page or email Babsa at info@babsa.org.za.

Listen to the enlightening conversation here: