Stellenbosch University bans alcohol from residences
The ban comes in the wake of several occurrences last year of extreme alcohol abuse and gender-based violence where alcohol was a factor.
In one incident, a student died after he choked while sleeping.
The ban, which took effect on 1 January, is temporary.
Abongile Nzelenzele played an audio clip in which the Director at the Centre for Student Communities at Stellenbosch, Pieter Kloppe, explains the university’s position.
There are incidents we can’t ignore. We need a timeout… The fact that you can consume alcohol doesn’t mean you can consume alcohol anywhere you want to. Nobody is telling anybody they can’t use alcohol… I don’t get the argument… that we’re a nanny state…Pieter Kloppe, Director - Centre for Student Communities (USB)
This stays in place until we have decided as a community what healthy consumption of alcohol in our spaces entail and the rules that support that. The moment we have that, the temporary ban goes…Pieter Kloppe, Director - Centre for Student Communities (USB)
We realise that if you talk about responsible use of alcohol, you’re actually promoting irresponsible use of alcohol…Pieter Kloppe, Director - Centre for Student Communities (USB)
We want consumers of alcohol in residence to keep their blood alcohol below 0.08… The moment you go over that… things start to go awry…Pieter Kloppe, Director - Centre for Student Communities (USB)
For more detail, listen to Kloppe’s explanation in the audio below.
