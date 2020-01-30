Prison chaplain says SA needs to tighten OR Tambo security to combat drug trade
A Hong Kong prison chaplain is lobbying for authorities around the world to take more action in the fight against drug trafficking.
Father John Wotherspoon has met his fair share of smugglers and uncovered gruesome stories of how drug mules are recruited.
Journalist and transnational crime researcher, Sean Christie, says 22 people arrested for drug possession in Hong Kong airport between 2018 and 2019 came via OR Tambo.
In Mauritius, 100 men arrested for drug possession since in 2017 used OR Tambo as a transit point too, according to Christie.
RELATED: OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust
Wotherspoon is in South Africa as a part of his international anti-drugs awareness campaign.
He says OR Tambo is one of the popular airports exploited by Nigerian druglords for its poor security measures.
OR Tambo Airport and Addis Ababa Airport [in Ethiopia] have the same problem. The security is very lax.John Wotherspoon, Hong Kong prison chaplain
People or equipment are not doing their jobs. There's something wrong at OR Tambo.John Wotherspoon, Hong Kong prison chaplain
In Hong Kong, they have best-trained customs staff in the world. The best dogs in the world and the best equipment.John Wotherspoon, Hong Kong prison chaplain
Former drug trafficking insiders say some porters, police and customs officials at OR Tambo are paid to let drug mules through, Wotherspoon explains.
He claims traffickers earn approximately 4,000 US Dollars (around R58,600 for smuggling drugs to other markets.
Last year, two South African Airways (SAA) flight attendants were arrested in Hong Kong on drug trafficking charges.
Wotherspoon has met with victims who have been forced into trafficking and says some drug mules are recruited under the pretence of job opportunities abroad.
He claims 70% of drug mules from across the wold traffic drug willingly for financial gain.
About 20% are forced or threatened or forced into it and the other 10% have no idea that they are drug trafficking, he says.
Listen to John Wotherspoon in conversation with John Maytham:
Listen to Sean Christie on The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela:
More from World
China’s travel ban to stem coronavirus a 'setback' for SA tourism industry - CEO
The global tourism industry is expected to feel the impact of the deadly coronavirus.Read More
[LISTEN] 'I want you all to believe in miracles' - Holocaust survivor
Miriam Lichterman remembers the horrors of Auschwitz where she was sent as a teenager, and reflects on today's world.Read More
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates
Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal.Read More
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister
EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation.Read More
Motsepe apologises for 'Africa loves Trump' remark, social media divided (again)
Patrice Motsepe faced a twitter backlash when he expressed Africa's 'love' for America and Trump to the US leader in Davos..Read More
Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis
The drivers are saying, “This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?”Read More
Under quarantine in Wuhan: 'I haven't left my apartment in six days'
'They risked their own lives and dropped off food for us' relates SA teacher living in the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.Read More
SA teen takes prosthetic invention to global science stage
Science whiz Farida Cajee is one of two South African pupils jetting off to Taiwan to show off her award-winning project.Read More
'I’m anxious. Nobody is messing around. People are staying indoors'
“Things are OK if I wear a mask. It’s pretty bad. I’m trying to get a flight,” says Michelle October, a SA teacher in China.Read More
NBA legend Kobe Bryant (41) dies in helicopter crash with daughter (13)
Bryant – one of the greatest basketball players ever – was flying in dense fog which grounded the LAPD’s helicopters.Read More