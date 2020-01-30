Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] 'I want you all to believe in miracles' - Holocaust survivor

30 January 2020 3:05 PM
by
Tags:
Auschwitz
Nazi Germany
Auschwitz concentration camp
World War II
Josef Mengele
Miriam Lichterman
Auschwitz survivor
Miriam Lichterman remembers the horrors of Auschwitz where she was sent as a teenager, and reflects on today's world.

As the world marks 75 years since the liberation of the Nazis' Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, survivor Miriam Lichterman joins Lester Kiewit in studio to recall her experiences.

RELATED: Auschwitz concentration camp liberated on this day (27 January) in 1945

Now more than 90 years old, Lichterman was just 16 when she was sent to the notorious death camp in Poland.

At least a million people, mainly Jews, died there in gas chambers or from starvation and disease.

She remembers life in Warsaw before Jews were sent to the ghetto.

(Watch part of the interview below, or listen to the full audio version at bottom of page)

There were Jewish schools, concerts... Jewish life was of a very high cultural and educational level. We enjoyed freedom of attending schools, attending services, synagogues, concerts...

Miriam Lichterman, Holocaust survivor

We lived where non-Jewish people lived - there was no discrimination.

Miriam Lichterman, Holocaust survivor

She remembers how the people of the ghetto did not believe tales of death camps and gas chambers until two escapees returned to tell them the truth.

Lichterman also recounts the horrors of life at Auschwitz.

At the beginning we were told and we naively believed that people were going to work camps, but a few men managed to escape from Auschwitz where they were sorting the clothes of the victims... to be sent back to Germany because they needed the clothes there. Germany was being bombed at that time by the Allies.

Miriam Lichterman, Holocaust survivor

You were not able to make a personal connection with your German guard. You could not ask such a question [how could they be part of this?] because there was no answer. Their answer might have been a knock over your head.

Miriam Lichterman, Holocaust survivor

Your mind was focused on surviving another few hours and the immediate problem was whether the piece of bread you received at six o'clock in the evening after work, was to eat just a little piece of it and to leave the rest for tomorrow morning.

Miriam Lichterman, Holocaust survivor

Life just dragged you along. There was no special effort you could make when there was a selection [for the gas chambers] and you were just concentrating on the movement of his ['Angel of Death' Josef Mengele] baton. If he waved his baton left, you were still alright for a time.

Miriam Lichterman, Holocaust survivor

Despite what she lived through Lichterman urges people to believe in miracles, although the populism rising in the world today leaves her a little disillusioned.

At the time, and even today, I believe in miracles and I want you all to believe in miracles because I was sent left for the gas chambers. I was a skeleton at the time, but because of my luck obviously I was meant to live.

Miriam Lichterman, Holocaust survivor

I am a little bit disillusioned perhaps, but still it is a different world and we do enjoy the freedom to be who we are.

Miriam Lichterman, Holocaust survivor

Listen to the moving interview in the audio below:


