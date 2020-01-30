Streaming issues? Report here
We’ll know by 5pm if we must cut your power - but the risk is high, warns Eskom

30 January 2020 12:55 PM
by
Eskom
Loadshedding
Load shedding
Clement Manyathela
Dikatso Mothae
UPDATE: Eskom says it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Thursday night until 6am on Friday morning.

Capetonians can check their load shedding schedule here.

Eskom warns longsuffering electricity users to expect yet another bout of load shedding on Thursday evening.

The high probability of power cuts is due to unplanned outages and dwindling diesel stocks.

We’re working on getting the generators back online. We will decide if we’re going to load shed or not, depending on that. Later this afternoon, around 5 pm, we’ll know.

Dikatso Mothae, spokesperson – Eskom

Clement Manyathela interviewed Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae.

There’s a high risk of load shedding overnight…

Dikatso Mothae, spokesperson – Eskom

We had to run diesel overnight… We need to replenish that…

Dikatso Mothae, spokesperson – Eskom

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

